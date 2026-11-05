DES Student’s Ornament to be on State Tree
Charli Simpson's artwork has been selected to represent DeWitt Elementary School on a Christmas tree at the Arkansas State Capitol this holiday season!
The Arkansas Division of Elementary & Secondary Education sponsors the Natural State Ornament Project to highlight the artistic talents of Arkansas students and celebrate the rich heritage of our state and its official symbols. This year’s theme was “Symbols of Our State”. Each school could submit just one piece of artwork to be made into an ornament that will be displayed.
Charli’s artwork features the Arkansas State Butterfly - the Diana fritillary. She used pencil and watercolor to complete her work in the art classroom after viewing photos and a diagram of the butterfly.
The Natural State Ornament Project’s tree is scheduled to be on display from November 16, 2026, through early January 2027. After its display, Charli will be given her ornament as a keepsake.
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