Jet Lag Without the Journey - When the Clock Changes, but Life Doesn't Give Us Time to Catch Up
Have you ever experienced jet lag? You travel from one time zone to another, arrive at your destination, and discover that although the plane has landed, your body hasn't quite arrived. You're tired when you should be alert, awake when you should be sleeping, and somehow the clock doesn't seem to agree with how you feel.
Well, that's the closest description I can give you of what I've been experiencing since we turned our clocks back an hour. It's like having jet lag without ever leaving home.
I mentioned this to a friend recently, and to my surprise, that friend was experiencing something similar. That conversation got me thinking. How many of you have been feeling a little out of sorts, perhaps mentally, emotionally, or physically, but haven't quite connected those feelings to the time change?
And here's what really caught my attention. If you're like me, you've already had more than your share of new normals this year. Some changes were welcomed. Others arrived uninvited, rearranging our lives, our responsibilities, and sometimes even our sense of peace. Just when we begin settling into one adjustment, life presents another.
Then somebody changes the clock!
Now, I know what you're thinking. DrFaye, it's only an hour! And you're absolutely right. But I've come to realize that sometimes it's not the size of the change that affects us. It's the interruption of a rhythm we've worked so hard to establish.
Think about it. We adjust to changing circumstances, changing relationships, changing responsibilities, and changing seasons. We keep moving because life doesn't stop while we figure things out. But somewhere along the way, we may forget that adapting to change requires something of us.
Interestingly, there's a scientific explanation for some of what we experience. Our bodies operate on internal biological clocks that respond to daylight, darkness, and established routines. When the clocks change, those rhythms may become temporarily disrupted. Researchers have linked these disruptions to changes in sleep, alertness, and overall well-being.
But here's what I find especially interesting. We can change the clock in seconds, yet expect our minds and bodies to adjust just as quickly.
Perhaps that's an expectation worth reconsidering.
So, what can we do? First, recognize what you're experiencing rather than immediately dismissing it. Pay attention to changes in your energy, concentration, sleep, and emotional well-being. Not every uncomfortable feeling comes from Daylight Saving Time, but that doesn't mean we should ignore what our bodies are telling us.
Second, take advantage of natural daylight, particularly in the morning. Get outside when possible. Take a walk, move your body, and maintain consistent sleeping and waking hours. These simple habits can help restore a sense of rhythm.
Third, examine your routine. With darkness arriving earlier, have you unconsciously changed how you spend your evenings? Are you getting sufficient rest? Have you allowed yourself time to adjust, or are you demanding the same energy and productivity without considering what has changed?
And finally, practice a little patience with yourself. We cannot always control the changes around us, but we can become more intentional about how we respond to them. Persistent changes in mood, sleep, or energy also deserve attention from a healthcare professional.
For me, this experience has opened a conversation I hadn't expected to have. I've spent years encouraging people to recognize change, navigate transitions, and move forward with purpose. Yet here I am, reminded that even the person encouraging others to adjust must occasionally acknowledge the adjustments taking place within.
Perhaps that's the greater lesson. Being accustomed to change doesn't mean we're unaffected by it.
I'm curious about your experience. Has this time change affected you? Have you noticed differences in your thinking, emotions, energy, or daily routine? And what have you discovered that helps?
I'd love to hear from you, because sometimes the most valuable conversations begin when someone finally puts into words what others have been feeling all along.
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