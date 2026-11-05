Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I keep putting off things I know I need to handle. They are not going away, and honestly, thinking about them is probably taking more energy than actually doing them. How do I stop avoiding what I know needs my attention?
Answer: Sometimes the thing we keep avoiding gets heavier simply because we keep carrying it in our minds.
The phone call. The paperwork. The conversation. The appointment. The decision.
You may not be lazy. You may simply be overwhelmed by where to begin.
So make it smaller.
Name the One Thing: Stop thinking about everything that needs attention. What is the one thing you need to handle first?
Give It Fifteen Minutes: You do not have to finish it today. Give it fifteen focused minutes and begin.
Remove One Excuse: Find the number. Put the papers on the table. Open the email. Write the first sentence. Make your next step easier to take.
Finish What You Can: Some things take five minutes but occupy our minds for five weeks. Handle the small things and reclaim that mental space.
And pray before you begin. Not only for God to change the situation, but for the courage, wisdom, and discipline to face what is already in front of you.
Sometimes peace comes after the prayer.
Sometimes peace comes after you finally make the call.
Transformation Thought: What you face today does not have to follow you into tomorrow.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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