Proud to be Arkansan
There is something truly special about being an Arkansan. Whether your family has lived here for generations or recently made it to The Natural State, it is easy to find neighbors stepping up to help one another as well as the strong sense of community and a shared commitment to making a difference. Spending time traveling across Arkansas is one the best reminders of what makes it a wonderful place to call home, and this month has given me opportunities to see that firsthand.
Throughout October, I have had the opportunity to visit with Arkansans who give back to their communities in a variety of ways. In Saline County, we highlighted federal support helping local law enforcement strengthen public safety. When I was in Fort Smith, we celebrated a new fire truck that will provide critical capabilities to the airport and Ebbing Air National Guard Base, while also touring the Rheem manufacturing plant and stopping by UA-Fort Smith. I joined the L3Harris team for a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newest facility in Camden, spent time with students serving on my Congressional Youth Cabinet and visited with local leaders in El Dorado.
Each stop was a reminder that Arkansas is full of people who take pride in their work, look out for each other and are dedicated to building a stronger future for our state.
That same spirit carries over to the work our congressional delegation does in Washington. I am proud that every member understands the importance of working together to get things done for our state. In the 119th Congress, each of us is fortunate to hold a full committee or subcommittee gavel, giving us significant opportunities to shape policy and advance priorities that matter to Arkansans. At the heart of every decision we make is this goal: working together to make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family.
At events across Arkansas this fall, it has been a pleasure to join Senator Cotton or a member of our House delegation to share updates on federal issues, hear directly from folks about the challenges they are experiencing, and recap some of the results we have delivered.
Having strong voices in Washington matters, but what matters most is how we use that opportunity to help the people we represent. Whether we are supporting law enforcement, investing in our communities, strengthening our economy or preparing the next generation of leaders, our focus remains on the people who call The Natural State home. The visits I have made throughout the state this month have reinforced why that work is so important. We have so much to be proud of, and I am always grateful for the privilege to represent the people and communities from every corner of Arkansas.
Having strong voices in Washington matters, but what matters most is how we use that opportunity to help the people we represent. Whether we are supporting law enforcement, investing in our communities, strengthening our economy or preparing the next generation of leaders, our focus remains on the people who call The Natural State home. The visits I have made throughout the state this month have reinforced why that work is so important. We have so much to be proud of, and I am always grateful for the privilege to represent the people and communities from every corner of Arkansas.
There is still a lot to do before Congress reconvenes, and I look forward to continuing to meet with and represent Arkansans across the state. As I prepare to embark on an in-state farm tour, I’m reminded what an honor it is to chair the Senate Agriculture Committee. I look forward to hearing directly from farmers, seeing their operations firsthand and continuing to fight alongside them to get Farm Bill 2.0 across the finish line.
Arkansas is home and I am proud to serve it and advocate for you. From our small towns to our growing communities, this state shows what can be accomplished through hard work, determination and a willingness to help one another. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure The Natural State has a strong voice in the nation’s capital and that we are doing everything we can to build a brighter future for the next generation. We could not be more blessed to be Arkansans.
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