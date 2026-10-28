Stuttgart Wins Over Warren Lumberjacks
#3 Cain Price, #67 Braylon Tolliver, #60 Luke Whittenburg,#11 Ky'marion Wiley and #20 Montavius Brooks Photos by Brandy Whittenburg
The Ricebirds traveled to Hurley Stadium in Warren Friday night. The opening kickoff to the Ricebirds. The Birds march right down and a pass from quarterback Cain Price to Bray Minor-Covington for a touchdown. PAT is good 7-0.
Lumberjacks receive the kickoff but the Birds defense holds and Ricebirds take over on downs at their own 48. Tayquan Hall takes the ball to the eight yard line. Lumberjacks shut down the drive and Birds Parker Ellis comes out and makes a field goal. 10-0 Ricebirds
Three and out for the Lumberjacks and they have to punt. Lumberjacks defense keep the Birds from getting a first down and they take over on downs. On 3rd and nine, Keaton Byers gets a pick six. Ricebirds 24-0 with 8:30 left in the first half.
Knox Hillman takes the Warren quarterback down for a big loss and they have to punt. On the punt, a block in the back brings a penalty. Birds begin their drive at the 30 yard line. Price to Tayquan Hall who gets to the 48 yard line. Price passes 43 yards to Ky’marion Wiley for a touchdown. PAT is good. 31-0 Ricebirds
Lumberjacks are three and out again and have to punt. Birds take over at their own 23 yard line.
Tayquan Hall takes the ball to the 37 but its called back after a flag on the Birds. Next play Price connects with Keaton Byers who takes it n for a touchdown. PAT is good and the Birds lead 38-0. With 4:24 left in the first half.
Lumberjacks move the ball to the 15 yard line of the Birds. Brilon Hogan intercepts the ball in the end zone. Ricebirds have the ball at the 20 yard line. They can’t move the ball an have to punt. Warren takes the ball at their own 35 yard line. Ricebirds get another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which moves the Lumberjacks to the 23 yard line. With 1:27 left in the first half the Lumberjacks are knocking at the door on the eight yard line. Knox Hillman intercepts the ball and the Birds have the ball with 30 seconds left in the first half.
The second half begins under the mercy rule with the Lumberjacks receiving the ball.They drive to the seven yard line. Touchdown Lumberjacks 38-7
Ricebirds fumble the ball on the kickoff and Lumberjacks recovers and next play Ricebirds Ky’marion Wiley picks it off. Ricebirds Braxton Kirkdoffer is in at quarterback and they start at their own three yard line. Lumberjacks tackle the runner in the endzone and get a safety. As the third quarter ends Ricebirds 38 and Lumberjacks 9.
Ricebirds kickoff to Lumberjacks and they have the ball at the Ricebirds 47 yard line. Lumberjacks get to the five yard line after a hold that isn’t called and next play they score. 38-16 with 6:43 left in the game.
A flag on the kickoff and it is rekicked from the 35 yard line. Tayquan Hall catches the return and takes it from the 13 yard line all the way to the house for a touchdown. PAT is good. 46-16 Ricebirds lead with three and one half minutes left in the game.
Lumberjacks get the ball back, but the referees become blind to their holding penalties and the clock runs out. Ricebirds move to 8-0 with a final score of 45-16
In action from Thursday night the 7th grade won 20-6, but Jr high lost 31-7 against the Warren Lumberjacks.
Go Birds!!
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