Dragons Celebrate A Homecoming Victory Over Crossett Eagles
#1 Landyn Graham stretches the ball across the line for a two-point conversion Photo by LeeAnn Morgan
The Dragons would welcome home the alumni, friends, families, and classmates with a victory over the Crossett Eagles on Friday, October 23rd during the 2026 homecoming game with a final score of Dragons 20, Eagles 7.
The first quarter of the night would be fast and furious, but neither team was able to score any points.
The second quarter gave way to the Dragon quarterback #17 Rodney Ross completing a 3-yard touchdown pass to #6 Raedric Frye. The kick was no good. The remainder of the quarter was void of any other points being scored. Dragons 6, Eagles 0.
Following the halftime break, the Eagles would send a pass that would result in a Pick-6 by Dragon #1 Landyn Graham. The 2-pt conversion would fail. Before the end of the third quarter, the Eagles would score a touchdown and a PAT kick. Dragons 12, Eagles 7.
During the fourth quarter, the Dragons would have #17 Ross completing a 4-yard pass to #5 Marshaun Bowers followed by a 2-pt conversion by #1 Graham, and will close the fourth quarter by preventing the Eagles from scoring again. The final scores were Dragons 20, Eagles 7.
The Dragons will be on the road to Hamburg on Friday, October 30th. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.
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