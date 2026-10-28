Stuttgart Police Reports
October 28, 2026
Narrative - Steele, Melissa Rachelle - 10/11/2026 7:46:06 AM (Initial)
On October 10, 2026, a 37 year old male was stopped by a trooper in Ulm, AR. In the investigation of the trooper it was discovered that he had a significant warrant through Stuttgart Police Dept. After the hit request was made and confirmation of the warrant, the trooper transported him to the Stuttgart Police Dept. He was served his warrant and then transported to the Arkansas Detention Center.
Narrative - Gignac, James Michael - 10/13/2026 12:39:48 AM (Initial)
On October 13, 2026, I, Sgt. Gignac, responded to a caller’s address at 409 N. Spring Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160, in reference to a report of possible gunshots. Upon arrival, I spoke with a subject who stated he had heard gunshots. I asked the subject how many shots he had
heard, and he advised that he heard three (3) shots. I then asked whether the shots were spaced apart or sounded like rapid fire from a fully automatic weapon. The subject stated that the shots sounded spaced apart. I then asked if he could identify the direction from which the shots originated, and he stated that he was unsure Officers patrolled the surrounding area and spoke with subjects in the area. No property damage was observed, and no injuries were reported. After checking the area and finding no further evidence of an incident, units returned to regular patrol.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 10/14/2026 1:33:19 PM (Initial)
On Tuesday, October 13th, 2026, I, Sgt. Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department in regards to a police report needing to be made. Upon arrival, contact was made with a lady identified as a 48 year old female. She informed me that her daughter, identified as a 31 year old female has been harassing her on numerous occasions. She stated that she called her job and told her employers false information pertaining to the victim.
The victim stated this has been an ongoing problem, and she has been trying to get help for the past ten years. She stated the harassment has only become worse. She was informed a police report would be made and briefed of the affidavit process.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 10/14/2026 3:20:45 PM (Initial)
On Tuesday, October 13th, 2026, I , Sgt. Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department in regards to a report needing to be made. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 45 year old female. She stated that a female identified as a 31 year old female has been reaching out on numerous occasions stating that they are spreading aids and need assistance. The victim stated that the suspect began to throw clothing and other items on her property. The victim stated that the suspect stated that she would burn her house down. She showed me her call log where she received multiple phone calls from an unknown number who she identified as the suspect. She was informed a report would be made.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 10/14/2026 3:26:24 PM (Initial)
On Wednesday, October 14th, I, Sgt. Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department in regards to a report needing to be made. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 68 year old female. She stated that she was receiving multiple text messages from someone she believed to be the suspect. She stated that she wanted to make a report of this harassment.
Narrative - Rook, Garrett - 10/15/2026 6:00:21 PM (Initial)
On October 15, 2026 I Sgt. Garrett Rook was dispatched to the area of 9th/10th St. and South Rose St. for a 56 year old male that had called 911 and stated that he had just stabbed and killed his roommate and was now walking in his neighborhood. I found the man at the intersection of East 10th St. and South Anna St. and could see a large machete in the left pocket of his pants. I ordered him to show me his hands and he complied and I removed the machete from his pocket and then detained him. While Talking with himI could smell a strong
odor of intoxicants coming from him and he admitted that he had quite a bit to drink that night, his words were also slurred and slow. At this time Ptl. Marc Cavette went to 905 East 9th St. to check on the man’s roommate, Ptl. Cavette confirmed that the roommate was alive and well and not hurt at all. At this time I placed the suspect under arrest for Public intoxication and Communicating False Alarm and he was transported to Arkansas County Detention Center.
Narrative - Steele, Melissa Rachelle - 10/15/2026 7:06:44 PM (Initial)
On, October 15, 2026, I, Officer Melissa Steele was dispatched to the Family Dollar for a male subject that was stealing from the Family Dollar. Upon arrival I made contact with an employee in which he stated, the male subject that was pacing in front of the store had stolen food items from the store and ate them in the aisle. As I approached the subject I asked his name, he stated his name and would say any other name, I then asked for his date of birth and the subject seemed to not know his own birthday. I asked again and the subject stated again a different name and his birthday was in January and wouldn't say exactly when. I then detained the subject and had dispatch run the name provided with no result. I asked for his name again and he did not reply. I then placed the subject under arrest for Obstruction of not providing Information and for the theft of the food items. Upon searching the subject on arrest, I discovered a wallet and a card with his name. I asked why he lied and he said he was sorry. I then transported him to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
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