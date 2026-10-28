Weekly Smile - Steven Franks
October 28, 2026
Steven has been in the automotive industry for 14 years, with Crain for 10 of those and then worked at Landers. He is now at Rockwell Ford in Stuttgart. Steven is the Fixed Operations Customer Service Manager.
He and his wife, Alicia, have been married for 15 years and have two sons, Caleb and Caden. Caleb works at Rockwell in sales.
Steven likes the local newspaper because it is the only form of truth you can get in the world today.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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