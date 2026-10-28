Priscilla Johnson, Treasurer 2026-2028, Cheryl Stewart, AEHC Past President 2020-2022, Statewide Fabric Waste Project Chair, Dot Dunn Hart, AEHC Press. 2026-2028, Darla Watts AEHC President 2026-2028, and Rose Throesch Delta District Dir. 2026-2027
The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) joined together for the Delta District EHC Rally at the Grand Prairie Center on October 21. Arkansas County was represented by eight members and Alta Lockley, CEA-4-H/FCS. Keith Statham-Cleek, Interim Apparels & Textiles Specialist, brought the morning program highlighting the State AEHC Project, “Reducing Fabric Waste” - teaching Arkansans to sew, mend, and make their clothing last longer.” Laura Hendrix, State EHC Advisor, gave a program update. A silent auction was held showcasing items brought by the Delta District EHC counties.
AEHC makes it their mission to empower individuals and families through informal education in Family and Consumer Sciences, leadership development, and community service. EHC is delivered through the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach arm of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. Arkansas County has three local Extension Homemaker Clubs with 30 members.
Follow the Arkansas County Extension Homemakers on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ ArkansasCountyEHC. Visit the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council page at https://uaex.uada.edu/life-skills-wellness/extension-homemakers/default.aspx to learn more about the organization or call the Arkansas County Extension Office at (870)659-2058.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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