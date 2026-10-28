A Few Minutes with Hallie Shoffner
Hallie Shoffner visited Stuttgart on Tuesday to visit with coffee drinkers and get their feedback on some of the issues facing citizens. This editor met her at Wren Coffee and Co.
She shared that she would support a bill that is in the house right now to end the war in Iran and get the Strait of Hurmuz opened back up. This would help bring the cost of diesel and gasoline down. She would put a stop to the price gauging taking place right now on fuel.
Tariffs have caused the biggest importer of our soybeans, China, to stop buying them.
“Tariff’s can be a strategic tool, if used properly on Chinese jasmine rice and Indian Basmati rice.” said Shoffner
She went on to say that 50 percent of rice is imported, and the Farm Bill shows we need to grow hybrids that produce well.
She said she can support the forestry bill by Bruce Westerman and would support Sen. John Boozman as head of the Ag Committee.
“We need to look at some other green sources of energy. Such as hydroelectric damns that produce electricity.” she said.
According to Shoffner, Tom Cotton has been in the Senate for 14 years and our lives are not better. They are worse. She also said he would not debate her.
“Public servants should not just talk to constituents before an election. They should not get rich off inside information about the stock market, There has been insider stock trading by both sides of the aisle, cabinet appointees and Supreme Court Justices,” Shoffner said.
She would vote to end dark money, which would stop a lot.
Shoffner has made a commitment that if elected she will put all her and her husband’s holdings in a blind trust, and she will not touch it while in office.
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