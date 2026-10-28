Sweater Drive at Stuttgart Public Library
For the fourth consecutive year, the library is partnering with Arkansas TV and the Stuttgart Woman's Club for a Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The sweater drive will run from Nov 2 through Nov 24.
According to Marianne Maynard of the SWC, part of the Grand Federation of Women’s Clubs, this is the fourth year they have partnered with the Library to provide coats to those in need.
This actually began some time ago because PBS aired the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood program and he was always in a sweater. But it didn’t end there. In towns all over Arkansas, groups have teamed up to provide warm clothes for needy children. If you would like to contribute a clean, gently used sweater, jacket or coat, please take it to the Library between November 2 and November 24. They will then divide them and distribute them to schools. Every one gets given to someone in need. Clean out your closets and provide warmth to children in need.
“We are so thankful for this ongoing partnership. These cold-weather garments will provide comfort to those in need during the winter season. I can't think of a more meaningful way to start the holidays than by helping our neighbors.” said Estella Dudman, Library Manager.
For more information visit the library's website at stuttgartpubliclibrary.org or contact Library Manager Estella Dudman at (870) 673-1966.
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