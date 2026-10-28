Stuttgart City Council Talks Ordinances
The Stuttgart City Council met recently to discuss ordinances regarding trash pick up. This discussion was about commercial pick up.
Councilman Darrin Haller brought up whether or not there were already ordinances on the books that covered that contractors had to clean up debris on renovation projects. Haller said if there wasn’t one already on the books covering this, maybe they need to do one that is enforceable. He also said he felt that something should be done that makes citizens aware of what the city will and won’t do. Citizens are allowed to take debris to the transfer station where there are dumpsters.
Councilman Henry Newby said he felt that the citizens have been spoiled over the years by picking up their household items such as refrigerators, old mattresses, etc. The city can no longer continue doing this without charging for it. The transfer station is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. for citizens.
Contractors or homeowners remodeling or building must not leave the debris on the street. It must be carried to the transfer station or the landfill. The landfill is open the first Saturday of the month from 7 a.m. to noon.
Mayor Norma Strabala challenged the council members to reach out to other cities and see what is in place that addresses these issues.
Haller asked if people need to separate household debris and limbs and leaves, to which she responded yes. She went on to say that they are in the process of taking the two knuckleboom trucks and making one that will run.
There was discussion as to whether or not this was a street or sanitation issue. Haller said they need to streamline and make it clear to the citizens what is expected, what hours the transfer station is open and what can be taken there.
Strabala said she would also approach other cities about what they have in place that addresses this.
Councilman Newby asked about the process when someone gets a permit. He asked if they could possibly give them a copy of the ordinance once it is done, that clearly states their responsibilities. Strabala said she could get Jenny on that.
Haller said they need to get to a place where we are clear on what is expected of them. Newby brought up that if they can get the rest of the citizens doing their part, then they can help the elderly and those who can’t do it themselves. Newby went on to say they could help eliminate the gray areas and be clear.
The next item on the agenda was regarding CAVU expanding at the airport. The city has asked them for a personal guarantee and a million dollar security bond so that any loans taken out on the expansion would be paid so that the city would not be responsible for them or held liable.
Strabala went on to discuss that the city has had some water leaks, but they are working on it. The wastewater plant is coming along and is on track. She went on to say that she and Haller had talked with the land owner about the North Hills flooding. Haller attempted to explain what happens to force the water to run North on Maple. If they could, the catch basin on Maple Street would become secondary. Strabala said she has reached out to thee county to help dig out the ditches. Haller said hopefully when they get the main drain open and working without digging up the whole subdivision.
Strabala told the council they had made the first cut of the grant process, and will know more soon. She closed by telling the council they would begin budget meetings next month.
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