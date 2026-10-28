Rockwell Ford To Host Harvest, Hot Dogs and Horsepower
At Rockwell Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we believe being part of a community means more than just doing business here. It means showing up, giving back, and bringing people together!
That’s why we’re inviting everyone to HARVEST, HOT DOGS and HORSEPOWER, a completely FREE COMMUNITY EVENT this Saturday!
We’ve teamed up with some incredible local businesses and community partners to make this a special afternoon for Stuttgart families!
Stuttgart Fire Department – Come see a fire truck up close!
Stuttgart Police Department – Check out a police car and meet some of the officers serving our community!
Ambulance – Get an up-close look at an emergency vehicle!
Bank of England – Bringing the bounce house!
Coker Hampton – Providing face painting for the kids!
Stedman’s Ace Hardware – Treating everyone to popcorn!
Grand Prairie Art Center – Bringing a Rice Dig activity for the kids!
Quality Signs – Partnering with Rockwell to provide special Boo Bag Treat Bags for the kids!
And your friends at ROCKWELL will be firing up the grill with hot dogs and welcoming everyone to the dealership!
That’s why we’re inviting everyone to HARVEST, HOT DOGS and HORSEPOWER, a completely FREE COMMUNITY EVENT this Saturday!
We’ve teamed up with some incredible local businesses and community partners to make this a special afternoon for Stuttgart families!
Stuttgart Fire Department – Come see a fire truck up close!
Stuttgart Police Department – Check out a police car and meet some of the officers serving our community!
Ambulance – Get an up-close look at an emergency vehicle!
Bank of England – Bringing the bounce house!
Coker Hampton – Providing face painting for the kids!
Stedman’s Ace Hardware – Treating everyone to popcorn!
Grand Prairie Art Center – Bringing a Rice Dig activity for the kids!
Quality Signs – Partnering with Rockwell to provide special Boo Bag Treat Bags for the kids!
And your friends at ROCKWELL will be firing up the grill with hot dogs and welcoming everyone to the dealership!
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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