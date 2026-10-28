Meet the Candidates Forum Held at DeWitt Community Center
Dexter Miller, running for Arkansas House of Representatives, gives his opinions on matters and questions asked from the audience. Ruby Dillion, Kelly Grappe, Dr. Terri Yarbrough Green, and Carol Cloud Jacobs were all present.
The DeWitt Community Center hosted a nonpartisan Meet the Candidates forum on Monday evening, October 19, providing area residents with an opportunity to meet candidates for local and state offices, ask questions, and learn more about their positions on issues affecting Arkansas and their communities.
Jackie Johnson emphasized the importance of civic engagement and encouraged residents to participate in the election process. She noted that Arkansas has one of the lowest voter participation rates in the nation and stressed that increased voter turnout could help change that trend. Of approximately 8,000 regular voters in Arkansas County, only 1,800 participated in the March election. During the Republican runoff election, voter participation dropped to approximately 200.
Jackie Johnson emphasized the importance of civic engagement and encouraged residents to participate in the election process. She noted that Arkansas has one of the lowest voter participation rates in the nation and stressed that increased voter turnout could help change that trend. Of approximately 8,000 regular voters in Arkansas County, only 1,800 participated in the March election. During the Republican runoff election, voter participation dropped to approximately 200.
Caroline Morgan, chair of the Arkansas County Democratic Party, also attended the event. Morgan spoke about her commitment to reaching community members and leaders, including those who have become discouraged with politics and those who may lack information about the political process. She encouraged residents to become more involved in government and the decisions that affect their communities.
The forum allowed attendees to hear directly from candidates about their goals, priorities, and plans for Arkansas. Local candidates in attendance included Ruby Dillion and Carol Cloud Jacobs, who are running for County Treasurer and Tax Collector. Kelly Grappe, a candidate for Secretary of State, also attended. Dr. Terri Yarbrough Green is challenging Congressman Rick Crawford, while Dexter Miller of Helena is running against incumbent Mark McElroy. Debra Johnson, a candidate for Justice of the Peace, was also present and is running against Charles Wright. Candidates for County Judge did not attend the forum.
Ken Daniels delivered the opening invocation before the candidates addressed those in attendance.
Dillion spoke first, highlighting her 19 years of service to the county. She emphasized the importance of tax revenue in supporting schools, maintaining roads, and providing essential services. Through her years of experience, she said she had developed an understanding of the responsibilities associated with the office. Dillion also pointed to her experience and established working relationships as qualifications that would help her serve effectively.
Her opponent, Carol Cloud Jacobs, is running as an Independent and resides in Casscoe. Jacobs previously served as the County Tax Collector and Chief Deputy for approximately 17 years. With the change in responsibilities that makes the County Treasurer the Chief Tax Collector, Jacobs said her experience would help her maintain accountability, prioritize public service, and ensure the accurate handling of public funds.
Dexter Miller, who has spent 24 years working in education, thanked those who attended the forum. He discussed his representation of four of the state's poorest counties and argued that additional resources should be directed toward communities facing significant economic challenges. Citing Arkansas' reported $4 billion reserve surplus, Miller said he believes more funding should be made available to struggling counties. He noted that he had challenged the same opponent in the previous three elections and asked voters to give him an opportunity to address issues affecting working-class residents.
Kelly Grappe explained that DeWitt was her sixth campaign stop of the day as she sought to visit all 75 counties during early voting. She also discussed her 25 years of employment with Alltel and Verizon. Grappe identified election administration as one of her primary priorities, noting that Arkansas has the authority to establish its own election laws but arguing that rural communities have not received adequate attention. She also outlined plans to simplify the process of starting a business, emphasizing the importance of making it easier for entrepreneurs to establish and operate businesses in the state.
Dr. Terri Yarbrough Green, a pathologist who retired last summer after serving as medical director of a laboratory in Paragould, said she was motivated by a desire to address problems and improve conditions for Arkansans. Originally from Texas, Green identified health care, the economy, and democracy as key areas of concern. She discussed the need to improve access to mental health services and support for homeless veterans while addressing challenges facing the middle class.
Green also expressed concern about the influence of corporations and money in politics, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the needs of the public. She voiced opposition to term limits and stressed the importance of creating conditions that allow families to thrive. Green noted that the district she hopes to represent includes nearly 30 counties.
During the question-and-answer portion of the forum, Miller was asked about ballot initiatives. He suggested making ballot language simpler and easier for voters to understand. He also encouraged those in attendance to help spread the word about his campaign and communicate their positions on issues affecting their communities. Miller discussed his business background and his desire to identify funding for people in need while holding public officials accountable.
Johnson also addressed economic concerns affecting Arkansas County, noting that the loss of Kroger sales tax revenue and declining sales tax collections in Stuttgart, attributed in part to population changes, have created additional challenges for the county.
The candidates concluded by offering additional remarks and providing contact information for residents who wished to learn more about their campaigns or discuss specific concerns.
With early voting nearing its conclusion, organizers encouraged residents to participate in the election and make their voices heard through the voting process.
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