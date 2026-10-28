First Electric Donates to ICCM Food Pantry
The ICCM Food Pantry serves between 250-600 families per month throughout the year. During the months of November and December, that number jumps to between 600 to 850 families. Donations have been down this year, but the need continues to grow and with grocery prices growing with no end in sight, the food pantry is asking for monetary donations and food drive donations to help them continue to feed those in North Arkansas County.
First Electric Cooperative recently donated 500 Red beans and rice meals to the food pantry, for which they are grateful.
The food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m. If you would like to make a donation, contact Dawn Teer at 870-267-8274. The food pantry is a 501 ©(3) non-profit.
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