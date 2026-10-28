Field of Heroes Sells Flags
The Field of Heroes honors veterans each year by placing flags between the Old Euclid Lodge and the American Legion Building on Park Avenue.
Flags are purchased by citizens who wish to honor their loved ones, living or dead, by purchasing a flag from the American Legion and Auxiliary. The flags will be displayed from now until November 11, which is Veterans’ Day, and will be presented to donors at the Veteran’s Day Luncheon on November 11 at the Post located at 1207 S. Park Ave. in Stuttgart.
“Heroes” includes Military, Active or Retired, or Deceased, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Wildlife Officers, or anyone you deem as a Hero.
Cost of the flags are $40 each and include one certificate, additional certificates, up to three, can be purchased for $5 each. Ribbons are included on the certificate.
You may get forms at the Post 48. To purchase or for more information, text Lyn Brownell, Unit President and Media, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 48 at 870-672-1706 or Kevin Brownell, American Legion Post Commander 48 at 870-672-2087 and they will call you back.
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