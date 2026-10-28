Change for Change
Urgent Call to Action: Join the Change for Change Campaign Before October Ends
Every day in Arkansas, children are fighting for their lives against childhood cancer. Families are enduring battles most of us cannot imagine, and yet the resources available for pediatric cancer research are heartbreakingly limited.
This is where we step in together. The Brooklyn Project Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is leading the Change for Change Campaign, an idea originally started by a gift change from a donor who saved more than $1000 in change! that sparked a movement! . But time is running out. The campaign ends October 30, and your action today could mean hope tomorrow, for a child battling cancer.
This movement was born in honor of Asher Ray (“The Bit”), the daughter of Justin and Susan Adamson Ray ,who courageously fought Ewing’s Sarcoma. It is not just about raising money; it is about raising hope, advancing clinical trials, and making sure no child has to face this fight without a community behind them.
Here’s how your church, business, or organization can take immediate action:
Set up a “Change for Change” Jar in your church lobby, business counter, or community office. Every coin and every dollar counts.
Give Digitally with Ease:
CashApp: $BrooklynProject
Venmo: @BrooklynProjectFoundation
Give by Mail (USPS):
Brooklyn Project Foundation, P. O. Box 26446, Little Rock, AR 72221
For more information, visit TheBrooklynProject.org.
Why act now?
Because childhood cancer does not wait. Every moment matters, every dollar matters, and every act of generosity moves us closer to breakthroughs in treatment and life-saving research for Arkansas children.
Churches, businesses, and civic leaders; your leadership and visibility can ignite a wave of compassion and giving across our state. Imagine what happens when every congregation, every storefront, every civic hall rallies together. We become a force of change for children who deserve nothing less than a future filled with life and hope.
The campaign ends October 30. The time to act is now.
Let’s unite Arkansas for the children. Let’s turn our change into change that matters.
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