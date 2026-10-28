Addison Richter Chosen As 2026 “Once Upon A Homecoming” Queen
When hearing the word “Homecoming,” we tend to think about the annual tradition that reunites people, high schools, and towns. Typically held in September or October, the event welcomes back alumni to their alma mater.
This long-standing tradition involves a homecoming court consisting of the senior football players and their lovely escorts, the crowning of a queen and maid voted on by the student body, a parade of opponent-inspired homemade floats created by clubs and organizations at the high school, and the ultimate tradition - the football game at the end of the night.
The 2026 coronation ceremony was held on Friday, October 23rd, at 1:30 p.m. in the high school cafetorium where the thirteen senior football players escorted their lovely maids to the stage, followed by the male and female mascots.
Once the homecoming court was presented on the stage, the audience anxiously awaited the announcement of the Homecoming Maid of Honor and Queen.
The 2026 Homecoming Queen is Addison Richter escorted by #7 Xavier Cox. Danna Addison Richter is the 17-year old daughter of Clay and Natalie Richter. She is the Senior class president, a DHS Cheerleader, a member of Centerstage dance team, Southeast Gym & Cheer, Skills USA, Beta Club, FBLA, THUNDER, and Student Council. In her free time, Addison enjoys spending time and making memories with her friends and family. Addison attends the First Baptist Church of Gillett. After Graduation, Addison plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and major in Exercise Science.
Keith Xavier Cox is the 17-year old son of Shauna and Keith Cox. Xavier plays wide receiver, quarterback, or safety while representing #7 for the Dragons. He is a member of THUNDER and plays on the DHS basketball team. In his free time, he enjoys watching TV, experiencing new things, and listening to music. Xavier attends Faith Baptist Church. After graduation, Xavier plans to play college football and major in marketing.
The 2026 Maid of Honor is Rylie Smith escorted by #3 Camron Mitchell. Rylie Jo Smith is the 17-year old daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Smith. She is a member of FBLA, Beta Club, THUNDER, FCA, 414 Youth group, DMC Youth group, AAA Student Advisory Council, member of the Dragonette Track & Field Team, DHS cheerleader, Arkansas Rice Rep, as well as the President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, she enjoys painting. Rylie Jo attends Dewitt Methodist Church. After graduation, Rylie plans to attend Arkansas State University and major in Radiologic Sciences.
Camron Dayne Mitchell is the 17-year old son of Preston and Rachel Mitchell. Camron plays middle linebacker while representing #3 for the Dragons. He is in year 3 of welding at PCC and a member of JAG. In his free time, Camron enjoys hunting and fishing. Camron attends DeWitt Methodist Church. After graduation, Camron plans to attend a trade school and enter the work force.
Completing the 2026 Homecoming Court were Jaden Hornbeck escorted by #4 Kaden Pippinger, Natalie Cruz escorted by #5 Marshaun Bowers, Lola Shook escorted by #6 Rae Frye, Mackie Hearn escorted by #10 Noah Fisher, Gracey Lloyd escorted by #14 Jackson Chambless, Lakyn Mayall escorted by #21 Cam Alexander, Zoi Ross escorted by #25 Jacob Watson, Haven Grammer escorted by #53 Cole Keistler, Kinley Ruffin escorted by #60 Yahu Jimenez, Milita Vega escorted by #62 Carson Lamb, Saylor Morton escorted by #70 Jack Noble. Mascots - Ava Jai Cox escorted by Jackson McFerrin.
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