Pilgrim Reflections - “Why I’m Not A Reformed Calvinist”
This probably doesn’t mean much to the average person who attends a local church on a Sunday morning; but, to the serious-minded Bible student who believes the Bible is God’s “inspired (in-breathed) Word” and the main Authority for our lives, it’s a pretty bold statement.
In fact, to the Reformed Calvinist it’s proof that I’m likely not a member of the “elect,” i.e., those who are “predestined to be saved before the foundations of the world.”
Yes, the Reformed Calvinist believes in T.U.L.I.P, which stands for “1. Total Depravity; 2. Unconditional Election; 3. Limited Atonement; 4. Irresistible Grace; and 5. Perseverance of the Saints.
Suffice it to say, space doesn’t permit an addressing of each of these points. Likewise, I do believe in “Perseverance of the Saints:” because Jesus said “He who endures to the end shall be saved” (Matthew 5:13).
But, I interpret that differently than the Reformed Calvinist: because they believe perseverance reveals you’re a member of the predestined “elect” or “chosen;” however, I believe we persevere because we are saved—in response to Who Jesus is and what He’s done—not because I didn’t have a choice in the matter.
Likewise, I believe we are truly “dead in our trespasses and sins” before we’re saved—even as Paul described it in Ephesians 2:1-3. We’re also “living in the world without God and without hope” (Eph. 2:12).
However, I don’t believe our being that “lost” (or apart from God) means we don’t still have the ability to chose “for” or “against” God. Truly, God gives each one of us a “will” (volition) to choose or reject Him. That’s why there were two trees in the Garden of Eden, two types of roads to travel on in life and two types of foundations on which to build our lives (Genesis 2:8-9, 16-17; Mt. 7:13-14, 24-27).
Sadly, the Reformed Calvinist rejects “all of the above” and chooses to believe in a “rigged election, shotgun wedding and forced adoption.” Again, to them, it’s all about God’s absolute Sovereignty requiring Him to be in absolute control of every part of our lives.
In other words, they believe His Omniscience—ability to know who’ll be saved and who’ll be lost—requires His Omnipotence to predetermine their final estate in eternity.
But, in reality, that’s what’s called “fatalistic determinism” and rejects a “whosoever will” Gospel, an altar call and even labels the “Sinner’s Prayer” as heresy. In fact, Reformed Calvinists don’t believe Jesus died for “the world” (John 3:16); they believe Jesus died for the “elect.”
Pretty ridiculous, isn’t it? Since Jesus was the One saying Jn. 3:16, we must believe He knew the difference in the Grk. words “kosmos” (world) and “elektos” (elect). Likewise, why would He tell Zaccheus “The Son of Man is come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10) if the lost are predestined to be lost??
Thus, when I read passages like Luke 15:1-24, Romans 6:23; 10:9-10, 13; I Timothy 1:15; Hebrews 3:7 and II Peter 3:9, I realize Salvation is by “Grace through Faith and is a Gift of God, not works, lest any of us should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Since the word for “predestined” also means “to determine the limits or boundaries beforehand,” it’s clear this refers to Jesus’ Death on the Cross and His Blood: for “there is no remission (forgiveness) without the shedding of blood” (Hebrews 9:22).
And, in the case of Salvation, it’s only through Jesus and His shed Blood as God’s final, perfect, Passover Lamb that we’re “justified (made right, pardoned, adopted), saved from God’s Wrath (Judgment) and brought back to God” (John 14:6; Romans 5:6-11).
So, beware of those who would preach or teach otherwise—regardless of how educated they are—for such beliefs are rooted more in theological “eisegis” (a “reading into or imposing of one’s beliefs on the Bible”) instead of “exegesis,” which is letting the Bible speak for itself.
In other words, simply read God’s Word as a small child would: in simple, childlike Faith—for, ultimately, that’s what leads you safely to Heaven and Home. That’s why Paul warned against believing in “another gospel” that makes it harder to believe and deceives (Galatians 1:6-9).
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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