Everyday Faith with Mary - Folding Clothes
I don’t know about you, but folding clothes is a chore. Once you get them folded, you must put them away. Looking at a huge pile of clothes makes me just shake my head. Then commences the folding of said pile. Strange how the folded clothes do not appear menacing as the disheveled pile. Amazing how folding reduces the thrown together pile into a neat stack, manageable for placing in the proper places. Don’t know why I dread it so much. I just do, managing to procrastinate till the dryer is needed again. And so the process starts all over.
Wonder how many times Jesus has wanted to leave me in a pile and shake His head at me while walking away? Am afraid to ask, don’t want to know the answer. Yet when we pray to Him to take the messy pile we have made and fold it neatly, He does! So sad that we wait till the situation reaches that point before we give it to Him. We tend to think, “I can do it myself.” Only turning to Jesus when it is a messy pile. If only I had listened to Him in the first place, all the turmoil could have been avoided. Jesus wants to protect and care for us. He will not force it upon us, free will still applies. Wouldn’t life be so much easier if we just listened to what Jesus says? So guilty of trying to do it on my own when scripture tells me exactly what to do.
Proverbs 3:5‑6 – “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” This is the central biblical instruction for shifting from self‑reliance to God‑reliance.
Isaiah 41:10 – “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” This shows that God’s strength is the foundation for our confidence, not our own.
2 Corinthians 12:9 – “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Paul’s experience illustrates that God’s power is most evident when we acknowledge our limitations.
How to let go and let God is found in the scriptures. Yet, it is so hard to give up control. Sooner or later the situation becomes piled so high we must allow Jesus to rescue and fold the pile into a stack that is manageable. God Bless Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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