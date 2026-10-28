The Porch Light Is Still On
There was a time when a porch light told you something.
Someone was home. Maybe they were expecting you.
Maybe the light simply made the walkway safer.
But there was something welcoming about seeing that light glowing outside a house after dark.
It said, in its own quiet way: There’s life here.
I’ve been thinking about porch lights lately, not only the ones attached to our houses, but the ones we leave on for one another. Life has changed.
We have doorbell cameras, security systems, text messages, cell phones, and schedules that can keep families moving from early morning until late at night.
We can live beside someone for years and know very little about them.
We can pull into the garage, close the door, walk inside, and repeat the routine tomorrow.
It’s convenient. But convenience can also make isolation easier.
That’s why hospitality may be more important now than ever.
And hospitality doesn’t always mean preparing a big meal or inviting twenty people into your home. Sometimes it’s introducing yourself to the new neighbor.
It’s taking a package next door that was delivered to the wrong address.
It’s checking on someone after a storm. It’s asking an older neighbor if they need anything from the store. It’s making room at the table.
It’s telling someone new to the community where to find something they need.
Sometimes it’s simply stopping long enough to talk.
None of these require much time or money. They simply require noticing that someone is there.
Those moments may seem small, but they communicate something every community needs:
You belong here too. That’s especially important for people who are new.
Think about what it feels like to arrive somewhere and know nobody.
You don’t know which streets connect. You don’t know the traditions.
You don’t know who to call. You don’t know where everybody gathers.
Then somebody says, “Let me help you.” Suddenly the place feels a little smaller.
A little warmer. A little more like home. Communities need that.
I remember when I first relocated here to Stuttgart.
My neighbor Terry Chastain came across the street with some fresh tomatoes, introduced himself and welcomed me. My neighbor Patricia Kizzire came down and introduced herself and taught me how to plant a rosebush. Dick Stanton came over to move old stumps from my yard. Pat Stanton invited me in and still treats me like family. We spend considerable time talking about attracting businesses, families, professionals, teachers, healthcare workers, and other people to our communities. But attracting people is only part of the work.
We also have to become the kind of community where people want to stay.
Programs and opportunities matter, but so do relationships.
A person can find a job here and still feel alone. A family can buy a house here and still wonder whether they belong. A new business owner can open a door and still need someone to walk through it. That’s why welcome matters beyond the first introduction. Real hospitality isn’t simply saying hello when somebody arrives. It’s helping them find their place after the newness wears off.
People remember who welcomed them. They remember who helped.
They remember who learned their name. They remember who made room.
Years later, they may still tell the story of the neighbor who showed up first.
So maybe we should ask ourselves:
Is my porch light still on?
Not necessarily the one outside the house. The other one.
The one that tells another human being there is still room for conversation, connection, kindness, and belonging. Because a community becomes home one welcome at a time.
Around Town Insight™
Community isn’t only where we live. It’s how we make room for one another while we’re here. Sometimes strengthening the place we call home begins by leaving a little light on for somebody else.
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DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
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