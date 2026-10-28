PCCUA Foundation Awards Nursing Scholarships
David Leech, Ginger Holiday, Wendell Stratton, Jasmyne Dooley, Alexis Bush, Isabella Hartley, Candace Lusby, Garland Derden, Madison Meins, Rebecca Seyller, Tatyana Ursery, Michelle Blasengame, Maritess Hobbs, Faith Duell and Biana Hall
Several members of the PCCUA-Stuttgart Foundation recognized incoming freshman nursing students with scholarships at a small ceremony in the nursing wing of PCCUA-Stuttgart.
“When this campus was built, this wing was for tech, not for nursing. We would like to see it be less industrial looking, such as having carpet instead of concrete floors,” said Michelle Blasengame at the ceremony.
Kelly Roberts and Meredith Mitchell, both nursing faculty members were present and thanked the foundation for help in making the nursing program a reality.
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