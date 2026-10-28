Strange Complaints
Whoever you plan to vote for in the upcoming election I think we can all agree that these political ads are getting ridiculous. The people urging me to vote for one candidate seems to think the way to encourage me to do so is to loudly exclaim how voting for the alternative is the quickest way to guarantee the Arkansas falls into the abyss and we all burn in the fires of “told you so!”
Quite frankly it’s making me want to vote for the alternative if only because I’m quite sure that the abyss has no signal and I’ll be safe from any more advertisements.
Each time I see the new crop of horror movies come out it makes me wonder if perhaps that’s what political ad writers do in their off time? Look at the ads suggesting that if we don’t elect a certain politician (let’s say his name is something like Ralph Polyester) then a horde of immigrants will rush across the southern border and destroy us all by taking our jobs and - OH NO! - our health insurance!
Never mind the fact that our southern border is Louisiana and cajuns have been crossing that border for years and we still don’t have all your jobs and health insurance.
On the other hand Ralph’s competition seems to think that Ralph should actually bother to live in the state he represents and vote in the interests of his constituents.. and if that’s not insane political rhetoric then I don’t know what is!
It’s just loud and obnoxious and no television ad has ever convinced anyone to vote one way or another. Hell, no television ad has ever convinced me which fast foot place has the best chicken nuggets much less something as important as who I’m going to vote for.
I guess I’m just.. I’m getting old and I want politicians to just tell me how they plan to benefit the voters as opposed to themselves. If that’s not possible then at least be honest about it and not try to scare this old man into voting for you because of some boogeyman.
Until later…
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