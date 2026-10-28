Dawn’s Delights
We are two days away from Halloween and the kids are in the spirit, trying to decide what costume they are going to wear. Parents are worrying about how much candy the kiddos are going to eat…Every year the businesses downtown dress up and have a costume and they are really cute and it looks like they really take it seriously! I love seeing the cute costumes and hope that people will send pictures in for us to put in the newspaper…hint hint. Send them to dawn@era-enterprise.com
If you have been looking for our website and haven’t heard, we are now Era-Enterprise.com and any emails that are dewitt-ee.com, no longer work. Or they haven’t been anyway.
After Halloween, we will be having election day and if you haven’t voted yet, you still have a few days. When I went to vote on Saturday, there had already been 903 early voters. Amazing. I think that may be close to how many actually voted in the last election.
I hope voters took my advice and did their due diligence. Today’s paper has question and answers from each of the candidates, with no edits at all. Hopefully, voters will review them and double check what the candidates say, making sure they are being open and transparent and not just saying what they think voters want to hear.
I noticed at the candidate forum that even though questions asked candidates to be specific in their answers, overall not all of them were. It’s easy to say I will fix the problem, actually giving a specific answer about HOW they will fix it is a different ballgame.Before I vote for someone to be in charge of millions of taxpayer monies, I want to be sure they know what they are talking about. There are laws that regulate the spending of cities money. You can’t just transfer funds from one account to another. If funds are in the street account they have to be used for streets. Same with sanitation and water. Cities can get in a lot of trouble if their leaders don’t know this. The Arkansas Municipal League hold classes every year for council members, do you know if your council member has attended them? If not, find out. If they are truly in this to serve the citizens, they will be making an effort to learn all they need to know. If they aren’t, they shouldn’t be in office. One should never run for an office to have power, to feel important, or for the money. It should always be to serve.
Until next time…
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