Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have been disappointed so many times that I have stopped expecting much from people. I tell myself I am protecting my peace, but I wonder if I am really just shutting people out. How can I tell the difference?
Answer: Sometimes disappointment teaches us to lock doors that wisdom only asked us to close for a while.
You stop expecting. Stop asking. Stop trusting. And after a while, what started as protection can become isolation.
Peace does not require you to shut everybody out.
Look at Your Pattern: Are you protecting yourself from one unhealthy relationship, or have you started keeping everyone at a distance?
Let Trust Be Earned: You do not have to give everyone immediate access to your heart. Allow people to show you, over time, that they are trustworthy.
Take One Small Risk: Answer the invitation. Return the call. Have coffee. Share something small. You do not have to open your whole heart to open the door a little.
Leave Room for Good People: Do not make someone new pay for what someone else did.
God can give you wisdom about who belongs close without requiring you to live behind walls.
Protect your peace, yes. But make sure you have not protected it so well that love, friendship, and genuine connection cannot find their way in.
Transformation Thought: Healing does not mean giving everyone access. It means hurt no longer decides who gets a chance.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
Answer: Sometimes disappointment teaches us to lock doors that wisdom only asked us to close for a while.
You stop expecting. Stop asking. Stop trusting. And after a while, what started as protection can become isolation.
Peace does not require you to shut everybody out.
Look at Your Pattern: Are you protecting yourself from one unhealthy relationship, or have you started keeping everyone at a distance?
Let Trust Be Earned: You do not have to give everyone immediate access to your heart. Allow people to show you, over time, that they are trustworthy.
Take One Small Risk: Answer the invitation. Return the call. Have coffee. Share something small. You do not have to open your whole heart to open the door a little.
Leave Room for Good People: Do not make someone new pay for what someone else did.
God can give you wisdom about who belongs close without requiring you to live behind walls.
Protect your peace, yes. But make sure you have not protected it so well that love, friendship, and genuine connection cannot find their way in.
Transformation Thought: Healing does not mean giving everyone access. It means hurt no longer decides who gets a chance.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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