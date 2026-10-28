Mayoral Candidate Q and A with Norma Strabala
1. What distinct professional experiences, personal values, and long-term vision set you apart as the best choice to serve as our next Mayor?
The results are clear: as your mayor, I've turned difficult decisions and collaborative leadership into measurable progress — and that record is why I'm asking for your re-election. Since 2021, we've paved over 125 streets, invested several million dollars in drainage improvements, and strengthened our infrastructure throughout the community. What sets me apart is my commitment to getting things done. I believe in being accessible, listening to our citizens, being responsible with taxpayer dollars, and finding solutions rather than just talking about problems. Sometimes you have to make decisions that aren't popular, but are best for the city. I don't believe leadership is about surrounding yourself with people who agree with you. It's about working with the people our citizens elected, making tough calls, and doing what's best for Stuttgart. My vision is to build on the foundation we've laid — more housing, more jobs, and a community where our children and grandchildren will want to live and raise their families. I'm not asking you to take my word for what I can accomplish. I'm asking you to look at what we've already accomplished, and give me the opportunity to finish what we've started. Let's keep building Stuttgart, from the ground up.
2. What specific leadership experience and background do you have that is suited to managing the day-to-day operations of the City of Stuttgart government?
My leadership was built long before I took office. My background includes banking, insurance, and nonprofit leadership, along with years of working with state agencies and certification in federal and state grant writing. As a nonprofit director, I managed programs, budgets, staff, and partnerships, working alongside the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, AmeriCorps, and Arkansas Economic Development. I've also taught courses in ethics, grant writing, and disaster recovery. That experience, combined with my years of municipal service on the City Council and as mayor, means I understand what it takes to run this city day to day: managing departments, budgets, and services, and responding when our citizens need us. As mayor, I work with attorneys, state and federal agencies, and our congressional delegation to get things done for Stuttgart. I understand the responsibility, and the tough decisions, it takes to lead this city.
3. The Mayor oversees the day-to-day operations and authorizes the spending of appropriated city funds. What core principles will guide your management of the annual city budget to ensure every dollar is used efficiently?
My guiding principle is simple: it's not just about spending less — it's about spending smart. Like every Delta town, we're facing a declining population and falling sales tax revenue. That means we must prioritize essential services, maintain healthy reserves, cut waste, and make sure every dollar delivers real results for our residents. Stuttgart's economy is rooted in agriculture, and when our farmers struggle, the whole city feels it. That's why we must support our farmers while attracting new businesses and pursuing state and federal grants, which free up local dollars for other areas of need. Working with our department heads and City Council, I'm committed to a realistic budget that meets today's needs without jeopardizing tomorrow. Every dollar matters, and we must live within our means.
4. As Mayor, you will be responsible for hiring and leading city employees. What key qualities and leadership philosophy will you bring to managing city staff and appointing department heads?
My leadership philosophy is simple: have a clear vision, set expectations, and do the job well. Above all, we are here to serve the citizens of Stuttgart. When I hire, I look for experience, a strong work ethic, and a genuine commitment to our community. My job is to give our employees clear direction, support, and the resources they need to succeed — while holding everyone accountable. I value integrity, communication, and teamwork, and I make decisions based on what's best for our city. Leading people isn't something you learn overnight — it takes real experience managing employees, budgets, and tough decisions. That's the experience I bring, and it's exactly what this job requires.
5. As Mayor, you will preside over the City Council. How do you plan to build a productive relationship with the council members?
I've built a strong working relationship with our City Council through mutual respect. Our members bring real-world experience from the rice industry, trucking, construction, real estate, and small business — strengths that help us make better decisions for our community. Since 2021, we've worked together to improve our streets, our infrastructure, and our downtown, with better lighting, pocket parks, and our entertainment district. We may not agree on every issue, but we respect one another and stay focused on practical solutions that put Stuttgart first. Going forward, I'll keep that relationship strong by communicating openly, bringing issues to the council early, and giving them the full information they need to make sound decisions. And I'll do better at that with our citizens, too. I was raised to believe you don't talk about your own accomplishments — you let others do that. So I haven't always shared what we've been doing at City Hall. But you deserve to know what's happening in your city and how your tax dollars are being spent. That's not bragging. That's keeping you informed. Together, we can build on our progress and create an even stronger future for Stuttgart.
6. While there has been a lot of infrastructure work done in the city over the last several years, there is still much to do. How do you plan to build on the work already done?
We're already doing it — and you'll see it this year. Phase one on Buerkle Street from Michigan to Sixth, Old England Highway, Tenth and Porter, and Second Street. Main Street follows in 2027. This November, we complete our wastewater project, which brings Stuttgart into compliance with the state. And we're upgrading our water towers, starting with the tank on the north end of town, along with the towers on Seventh Street and Ricebird Lane. That's how you build on a foundation: one phase at a time, paid for responsibly, and done right so we're not doing it over again in five years.
7. Given the financial pressures facing rural governments, what are your thoughts on pursuing and using state and federal grants to fund essential projects without increasing the burden on local taxpayers?
Since 2021, we've secured over $14 million in state and federal grants for streets and drainage, parks, our airport, police and fire departments, and our wastewater treatment plant — with more on the way next year. Working with the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, we've also obtained grants for water and sewer infrastructure in our business district, at no additional cost to the city. I help write our grant applications. That's what my certification is for, and it saves the city the cost of hiring an outside grant writer. We're currently pursuing more: addressing flooding in the North Hills addition, and improvements at J.B. Bryant Park and John Cain Park. Because many grants require matching funds or upfront costs, careful planning is essential — and when an application isn't successful, we strengthen it and reapply. By bringing outside money into the city, we stretch our budget, reduce the burden on taxpayers, and free up funds for other essential services. It's about making every taxpayer dollar count.
8. The executive duties of the Mayor include leading local disaster response and public safety coordination. How will you ensure our county remains fully prepared to handle emergencies and severe weather events?
Public safety and disaster preparedness are among the mayor's most important duties, and they're areas where I bring real, hands-on experience. After Hurricane Katrina, I worked with the Red Cross, AmeriCorps, county officials, and first responders to prepare Arkansas County for evacuees, and I assisted with recovery in New Orleans. We later put that experience to work when a tornado struck our area — coordinating meals, shelter, and intake for affected families. Today, I'm working with the county judge, the Office of Emergency Management, our 911 coordinators, and first responders to update our emergency response plans, targeted for completion in 2027. We've also launched TextMyGov, a free emergency alert system — and I encourage every resident to sign up at stuttgartar.com. We can't prevent every disaster, but we can be prepared, work together, and keep our citizens safe.
9. How do you propose to deal with the lack of affordable housing in Stuttgart? Many employers' workers come from out of town to work here because they can't afford to live here.
Everyone "talks" about affordable housing, but the reality is that $1,000 a month to rent a two-bedroom house is not affordable to the average minimum wage worker. Even a worker making $20 per hour can't afford it. You're right — $1,000 a month is out of reach for too many working people in our town, and that's why so many of our workers commute in from somewhere else. To address this, we're working with a local development group on a housing strategy. One solution is to build smaller two- and three-bedroom starter homes for working families, single parents, and first-time buyers on vacant lots the city owns — putting unused property back into service while cutting the city's mowing, trash, and maintenance costs. This is about more than building new homes — it's about using Stuttgart's resources wisely, strengthening our existing neighborhoods, and creating a more affordable future for working families.
The results are clear: as your mayor, I've turned difficult decisions and collaborative leadership into measurable progress — and that record is why I'm asking for your re-election. Since 2021, we've paved over 125 streets, invested several million dollars in drainage improvements, and strengthened our infrastructure throughout the community. What sets me apart is my commitment to getting things done. I believe in being accessible, listening to our citizens, being responsible with taxpayer dollars, and finding solutions rather than just talking about problems. Sometimes you have to make decisions that aren't popular, but are best for the city. I don't believe leadership is about surrounding yourself with people who agree with you. It's about working with the people our citizens elected, making tough calls, and doing what's best for Stuttgart. My vision is to build on the foundation we've laid — more housing, more jobs, and a community where our children and grandchildren will want to live and raise their families. I'm not asking you to take my word for what I can accomplish. I'm asking you to look at what we've already accomplished, and give me the opportunity to finish what we've started. Let's keep building Stuttgart, from the ground up.
2. What specific leadership experience and background do you have that is suited to managing the day-to-day operations of the City of Stuttgart government?
My leadership was built long before I took office. My background includes banking, insurance, and nonprofit leadership, along with years of working with state agencies and certification in federal and state grant writing. As a nonprofit director, I managed programs, budgets, staff, and partnerships, working alongside the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, AmeriCorps, and Arkansas Economic Development. I've also taught courses in ethics, grant writing, and disaster recovery. That experience, combined with my years of municipal service on the City Council and as mayor, means I understand what it takes to run this city day to day: managing departments, budgets, and services, and responding when our citizens need us. As mayor, I work with attorneys, state and federal agencies, and our congressional delegation to get things done for Stuttgart. I understand the responsibility, and the tough decisions, it takes to lead this city.
3. The Mayor oversees the day-to-day operations and authorizes the spending of appropriated city funds. What core principles will guide your management of the annual city budget to ensure every dollar is used efficiently?
My guiding principle is simple: it's not just about spending less — it's about spending smart. Like every Delta town, we're facing a declining population and falling sales tax revenue. That means we must prioritize essential services, maintain healthy reserves, cut waste, and make sure every dollar delivers real results for our residents. Stuttgart's economy is rooted in agriculture, and when our farmers struggle, the whole city feels it. That's why we must support our farmers while attracting new businesses and pursuing state and federal grants, which free up local dollars for other areas of need. Working with our department heads and City Council, I'm committed to a realistic budget that meets today's needs without jeopardizing tomorrow. Every dollar matters, and we must live within our means.
4. As Mayor, you will be responsible for hiring and leading city employees. What key qualities and leadership philosophy will you bring to managing city staff and appointing department heads?
My leadership philosophy is simple: have a clear vision, set expectations, and do the job well. Above all, we are here to serve the citizens of Stuttgart. When I hire, I look for experience, a strong work ethic, and a genuine commitment to our community. My job is to give our employees clear direction, support, and the resources they need to succeed — while holding everyone accountable. I value integrity, communication, and teamwork, and I make decisions based on what's best for our city. Leading people isn't something you learn overnight — it takes real experience managing employees, budgets, and tough decisions. That's the experience I bring, and it's exactly what this job requires.
5. As Mayor, you will preside over the City Council. How do you plan to build a productive relationship with the council members?
I've built a strong working relationship with our City Council through mutual respect. Our members bring real-world experience from the rice industry, trucking, construction, real estate, and small business — strengths that help us make better decisions for our community. Since 2021, we've worked together to improve our streets, our infrastructure, and our downtown, with better lighting, pocket parks, and our entertainment district. We may not agree on every issue, but we respect one another and stay focused on practical solutions that put Stuttgart first. Going forward, I'll keep that relationship strong by communicating openly, bringing issues to the council early, and giving them the full information they need to make sound decisions. And I'll do better at that with our citizens, too. I was raised to believe you don't talk about your own accomplishments — you let others do that. So I haven't always shared what we've been doing at City Hall. But you deserve to know what's happening in your city and how your tax dollars are being spent. That's not bragging. That's keeping you informed. Together, we can build on our progress and create an even stronger future for Stuttgart.
6. While there has been a lot of infrastructure work done in the city over the last several years, there is still much to do. How do you plan to build on the work already done?
We're already doing it — and you'll see it this year. Phase one on Buerkle Street from Michigan to Sixth, Old England Highway, Tenth and Porter, and Second Street. Main Street follows in 2027. This November, we complete our wastewater project, which brings Stuttgart into compliance with the state. And we're upgrading our water towers, starting with the tank on the north end of town, along with the towers on Seventh Street and Ricebird Lane. That's how you build on a foundation: one phase at a time, paid for responsibly, and done right so we're not doing it over again in five years.
7. Given the financial pressures facing rural governments, what are your thoughts on pursuing and using state and federal grants to fund essential projects without increasing the burden on local taxpayers?
Since 2021, we've secured over $14 million in state and federal grants for streets and drainage, parks, our airport, police and fire departments, and our wastewater treatment plant — with more on the way next year. Working with the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, we've also obtained grants for water and sewer infrastructure in our business district, at no additional cost to the city. I help write our grant applications. That's what my certification is for, and it saves the city the cost of hiring an outside grant writer. We're currently pursuing more: addressing flooding in the North Hills addition, and improvements at J.B. Bryant Park and John Cain Park. Because many grants require matching funds or upfront costs, careful planning is essential — and when an application isn't successful, we strengthen it and reapply. By bringing outside money into the city, we stretch our budget, reduce the burden on taxpayers, and free up funds for other essential services. It's about making every taxpayer dollar count.
8. The executive duties of the Mayor include leading local disaster response and public safety coordination. How will you ensure our county remains fully prepared to handle emergencies and severe weather events?
Public safety and disaster preparedness are among the mayor's most important duties, and they're areas where I bring real, hands-on experience. After Hurricane Katrina, I worked with the Red Cross, AmeriCorps, county officials, and first responders to prepare Arkansas County for evacuees, and I assisted with recovery in New Orleans. We later put that experience to work when a tornado struck our area — coordinating meals, shelter, and intake for affected families. Today, I'm working with the county judge, the Office of Emergency Management, our 911 coordinators, and first responders to update our emergency response plans, targeted for completion in 2027. We've also launched TextMyGov, a free emergency alert system — and I encourage every resident to sign up at stuttgartar.com. We can't prevent every disaster, but we can be prepared, work together, and keep our citizens safe.
9. How do you propose to deal with the lack of affordable housing in Stuttgart? Many employers' workers come from out of town to work here because they can't afford to live here.
Everyone "talks" about affordable housing, but the reality is that $1,000 a month to rent a two-bedroom house is not affordable to the average minimum wage worker. Even a worker making $20 per hour can't afford it. You're right — $1,000 a month is out of reach for too many working people in our town, and that's why so many of our workers commute in from somewhere else. To address this, we're working with a local development group on a housing strategy. One solution is to build smaller two- and three-bedroom starter homes for working families, single parents, and first-time buyers on vacant lots the city owns — putting unused property back into service while cutting the city's mowing, trash, and maintenance costs. This is about more than building new homes — it's about using Stuttgart's resources wisely, strengthening our existing neighborhoods, and creating a more affordable future for working families.
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