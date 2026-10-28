THOMAS RICHARD CUNNINGHAM, JR.
October 28, 2026
THOMAS RICHARD CUNNINGHAM, JR.
Thomas Richard “Tommy” Cunningham, Jr., went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Tommy’s faith in Jesus Christ brings his family peace and comfort, knowing that death does not have the final say.
Tommy was born in Ethel, Arkansas on January 31st, 1939 to Thomas Richard Cunningham Sr. and Nellie West Cunningham. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Lou Cunningham (Pearman), of St. Charles, Arkansas. He is also survived by his three daughters: Pam Bock (Ben) of Courtland, Mississippi; Carma Shumake (Richard) of Berryville, Arkansas; and Jana Knoll (Matthew) of Gillett, Arkansas. He also leaves behind his brother, Charles Cunningham (Ruth) of St. Charles, Arkansas.
His adored grandchildren are Jon Horton, Julie Bock, Casey Green, Macee Menard, and Rylee Counce. His great-grandchildren are Gabriel and Grayson Lane; Emma, Collyns and Brenley Green; Liam Thomas Delk; Charles Swain Bullock; Maylee Nell Burnett; and Crew Counce, who is awaiting the arrival of his baby sister, Molly Jean Counce. His bonus great-grandchildren are Daigan, Kadence, Grayson, Presley, and Avery Burnett. Tommy graduated as salutatorian of St. Charles High School in 1956.
He co-owned Big D Grocery Store in DeWitt with Robert Lee Watson for many years before changing the course of his career and becoming a wildlife officer with the Federal Game and Fish Commission. He attended firearms instructor school and taught throughout the southeastern United States. An excellent marksman, he also served as an instructor in boating safety and hunter education as well as earning his pilot’s license and becoming an aviation instructor.
Tommy and Mary Lou owned and operated Popa Duck Lodge in St. Charles for many years.
Tommy’s hunting expertise and friendly, welcoming personality, combined with Mary Lou’s wonderful cooking, kept guests coming back year after year. Tommy truly never met a stranger! He had a nickname for just about everyone and a special way of making people feel right at home.
Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing that he is healed and whole in the presence of Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree, flower, or shrub be planted in Tommy’s memory—a living tribute to a man whose life touched so many. www.essexfuneralhome.com
Tommy was born in Ethel, Arkansas on January 31st, 1939 to Thomas Richard Cunningham Sr. and Nellie West Cunningham. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Lou Cunningham (Pearman), of St. Charles, Arkansas. He is also survived by his three daughters: Pam Bock (Ben) of Courtland, Mississippi; Carma Shumake (Richard) of Berryville, Arkansas; and Jana Knoll (Matthew) of Gillett, Arkansas. He also leaves behind his brother, Charles Cunningham (Ruth) of St. Charles, Arkansas.
His adored grandchildren are Jon Horton, Julie Bock, Casey Green, Macee Menard, and Rylee Counce. His great-grandchildren are Gabriel and Grayson Lane; Emma, Collyns and Brenley Green; Liam Thomas Delk; Charles Swain Bullock; Maylee Nell Burnett; and Crew Counce, who is awaiting the arrival of his baby sister, Molly Jean Counce. His bonus great-grandchildren are Daigan, Kadence, Grayson, Presley, and Avery Burnett. Tommy graduated as salutatorian of St. Charles High School in 1956.
He co-owned Big D Grocery Store in DeWitt with Robert Lee Watson for many years before changing the course of his career and becoming a wildlife officer with the Federal Game and Fish Commission. He attended firearms instructor school and taught throughout the southeastern United States. An excellent marksman, he also served as an instructor in boating safety and hunter education as well as earning his pilot’s license and becoming an aviation instructor.
Tommy and Mary Lou owned and operated Popa Duck Lodge in St. Charles for many years.
Tommy’s hunting expertise and friendly, welcoming personality, combined with Mary Lou’s wonderful cooking, kept guests coming back year after year. Tommy truly never met a stranger! He had a nickname for just about everyone and a special way of making people feel right at home.
Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing that he is healed and whole in the presence of Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree, flower, or shrub be planted in Tommy’s memory—a living tribute to a man whose life touched so many. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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