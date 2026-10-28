NEVA LOUISE WALLER LEHMANN KUNKE
October 28, 2026
Neva Louise Waller Lehmann Kunke died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Homosassa, FL.
She worked for the “DeWitt Era Enterprise” newspaper, worked in banking and was a Jonesboro, AR real estate broker before retiring.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Lehmann Ramsey Moore (Robert) of Allen, TX and son John Lehmann of Homosassa, FL, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents Lester and Georgia Waller; brothers Ivan, Donald, and Kenneth Waller; husbands Alvin Henry (Nick) Lehmann and Walter Kunke; daughter Carol Jean Lehmann Wolf; daughter-in-law Margaret Howe Lehmann, and son-in-law Eugene Dale Ramsey.
Graveside services were October 24 in the Lutheran Cemetery by Essex Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in DeWitt or St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillett or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Gillett. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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