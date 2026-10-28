NEIL LYNN WEGERT
October 28, 2026
NEIL LYNN WEGERT
Neil Lynn Wegert, of DeWitt, AR, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, 22 October 2026. He was 79.
Known as “Booger” to those who knew him well, Neil was born 7 October 1947 in Bayou Meto, Arkansas, just down the road from the One Horse Store.
From the very beginning, it was clear that his path would be unique. Despite the challenges posed by his special needs, Neil faced life with a determination and a zest that was genuinely inspiring. His infectious smile and amusing laugh, so full of pure joy and warmth, had the power to light up a room and lift the spirits of everyone he encountered.
Adoring the Toy Story movies, Neil was Woody’s biggest fan. He also enjoyed watching cartoons, strongly preferring the older versions of Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry, and Scooby Doo. Later in life, Neil became an avid bird watcher, often opting for birds over the newer versions of the classic cartoons.
He taught us the beauty of seeing the world through a different lens. He also taught us about the power of perseverance and boundless capacity of the human heart for love and joy.
Neil is survived by his nephews, Sidney J. Wegert II and family, of San Antonio, TX, and Preston H. Wegert and family, of La Vernia, TX.
He is also survived by his extended family of DeWitt care givers and medical professionals: Mary Ann Case, Trevor Holder, Janet Snyder, Bettyjo Buder, Dr. Stan Burleson, Dr. Randy Hestir, Dr. Ralph Maxwell, Dr. Hayden Leibrock, as well as all of the behind-the-scenes workers and staff of the Crestpark retirement home, where Neil resided. These dedicated, unsung heroes are truly angels sent from Heaven. They were instrumental in laying the foundation for a community where special needs was not a barrier for Neil to enjoy his humanity to the fullest extent possible.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Julius H. Wegert and Francis Adele Robertson Wegert; brother Sidney J. Wegert; sister-in-law, Connie C. Wegert; and Lolita Keffer, who, from the time Neil’s mom passed away, wholeheartedly gave Neil love and nurturing until her health declined.
As we honor and celebrate his life, we are reminded of the indelible mark Neil has left on our hearts. His life, though marked by challenges, was also filled with triumphs – triumphs of spirit, of love, and of the ability to inspire those around him.
Pallbearers are Sid Wegert II, Preston Wegert, David Jessup, Jason Grantham, Deane Robinson, and John Howard Gunnell. Honorary Pallbearers are Sid Wegert III and Aric Wegert.
Neil’s funeral service will be Saturday morning, 31 October 2026 at the Essex Funeral Home, 1405 S Grandview Dr, DeWitt, AR 72042. Visitation will start at 10:00 with the service beginning at 11:00. After the service, there will be a grave-side ceremony at the Bayo Meto cemetery followed by refreshments at the Bayou Meto Methodist Church.
Known as “Booger” to those who knew him well, Neil was born 7 October 1947 in Bayou Meto, Arkansas, just down the road from the One Horse Store.
From the very beginning, it was clear that his path would be unique. Despite the challenges posed by his special needs, Neil faced life with a determination and a zest that was genuinely inspiring. His infectious smile and amusing laugh, so full of pure joy and warmth, had the power to light up a room and lift the spirits of everyone he encountered.
Adoring the Toy Story movies, Neil was Woody’s biggest fan. He also enjoyed watching cartoons, strongly preferring the older versions of Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry, and Scooby Doo. Later in life, Neil became an avid bird watcher, often opting for birds over the newer versions of the classic cartoons.
He taught us the beauty of seeing the world through a different lens. He also taught us about the power of perseverance and boundless capacity of the human heart for love and joy.
Neil is survived by his nephews, Sidney J. Wegert II and family, of San Antonio, TX, and Preston H. Wegert and family, of La Vernia, TX.
He is also survived by his extended family of DeWitt care givers and medical professionals: Mary Ann Case, Trevor Holder, Janet Snyder, Bettyjo Buder, Dr. Stan Burleson, Dr. Randy Hestir, Dr. Ralph Maxwell, Dr. Hayden Leibrock, as well as all of the behind-the-scenes workers and staff of the Crestpark retirement home, where Neil resided. These dedicated, unsung heroes are truly angels sent from Heaven. They were instrumental in laying the foundation for a community where special needs was not a barrier for Neil to enjoy his humanity to the fullest extent possible.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Julius H. Wegert and Francis Adele Robertson Wegert; brother Sidney J. Wegert; sister-in-law, Connie C. Wegert; and Lolita Keffer, who, from the time Neil’s mom passed away, wholeheartedly gave Neil love and nurturing until her health declined.
As we honor and celebrate his life, we are reminded of the indelible mark Neil has left on our hearts. His life, though marked by challenges, was also filled with triumphs – triumphs of spirit, of love, and of the ability to inspire those around him.
Pallbearers are Sid Wegert II, Preston Wegert, David Jessup, Jason Grantham, Deane Robinson, and John Howard Gunnell. Honorary Pallbearers are Sid Wegert III and Aric Wegert.
Neil’s funeral service will be Saturday morning, 31 October 2026 at the Essex Funeral Home, 1405 S Grandview Dr, DeWitt, AR 72042. Visitation will start at 10:00 with the service beginning at 11:00. After the service, there will be a grave-side ceremony at the Bayo Meto cemetery followed by refreshments at the Bayou Meto Methodist Church.
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