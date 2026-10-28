LESTER DWAYNE HORNBECK
October 28, 2026
LESTER DWAYNE HORNBECK
Lester Dwayne Hornbeck, 90, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas, finished his earthly race and stepped into eternal life with Jesus on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Dwayne was born August 24, 1936, in Arkansas County, Arkansas, the youngest of seven children born to Lester and Carrie Hammett Hornbeck. His childhood was filled with fun adventures with his closest in age brother, Glenn, and the many friends/cousins who lived nearby. He loved to be outdoors, to hunt and fish, and throughout his life his favorite place to be was in a deer stand at A.L. Turner Farm, worshiping God as he was surrounded by the beauty of creation.
He attended Prairie Gem school and retained friendships with some of those classmates all of his life, including his lifelong friend, Bobby Hudspeth. He and Bobby talked on the phone often and would always say to each other that if anyone asked them where they went to school, they would say, “Why….all the IMPORTANT people went to Prairie Gem!” Dwayne graduated from DeWitt High School and went on to attend Arkansas Tech. While there, he received his calling as a minister of the gospel and transferred to Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Missouri. As a child, Dwayne had attended First Christian Church in DeWitt with his family and while there he was encouraged by Brother Harold Maffett to become a preacher. This church has always been a big part of his ministry and he was grateful for all the people in it.
Dwayne served in the Arkansas National Guard and then the Missouri National Guard and received Honorable discharges from both.
In 1959, Dwayne married the love of his life, Barbara Shields, and they had 67 1/2 wonderful years of marriage. Dwayne truly modeled loving his wife as Christ loved the Church, and even to the end he called her his beautiful bride and wanted nothing more than to be with her every day. He set a wonderful example for his children, grandchildren, and all those around him. He loved his children unconditionally, and over the years loved and welcomed their friends as if they were his own, including Terri’s friend (and his bonus daughter), Donna Ratliff Hill.
Over the years, Dwayne pastored churches at Dark Corner Christian Church near Dumas, Arkansas, Stuttgart Christian Church in Stuttgart, Arkansas, First Christian Church in Piggott, Arkansas, First Christian Church in Selmer, Tennessee, New Testament Christian Church in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Hot Springs Christian Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He and Barbara moved back to DeWitt in 1981 to help care for their elderly parents, and both worked at and later owned Duly’s Auto Parts. While living in DeWitt, Dwayne served as an Elder at First Christian Church for many years. In February of 2018, Dwayne suffered a stroke, but inspired everyone around him with his determination and dedication to rehabilitate his body, which in turn made them want to work harder as well. His strong grip would shock people when they expected it to be frail, and he could plow a garden with one hand better than many could with two. He enjoyed working in his yard for many more years and had to be told when to take it easy and rest, because he had a strong work ethic. In 2020, when he and Barbara moved to live near their daughter, he became a faithful member of First Christian Church in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. No matter where he lived, his daily goal was to make sure everyone knew about Jesus Christ. Even at his 90th birthday party in August of 2026, he made sure to share the gospel with those who attended.
Dwayne was very involved in community activities wherever he lived. He was a member of the Lions Club in different places over the years, serving in all offices, including President. He served as treasurer of DeWitt Industrial Development Commission for many years. Along with his father and other men, Dwayne was instrumental in helping build and develop Bradley Christian Service Camp near Star City. Even today, so many adults have said he was their favorite preacher at Camp Bradley. He had a knack for knowing just when to be fun and when to be serious, and people could tell he really cared about them. He coached Steven’s football and baseball teams with the Lake Hamilton Optimist Club. Dwayne also served on the Board of Christ on Campus at University of Arkansas in Fayetteville for 20 years.
In later years, Dwayne’s natural ability to tell stories led to his authoring two novels, Hossfly, That’s Me! and Sweetwater Plantation, as well as a 366 day devotion book, Sweeter Than Honey.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, CW Hornbeck, Lela Ella Hornbeck, Raymond Hornbeck, Eloise Hornbeck, Joyce Hornbeck Cooper, and Glenn Hornbeck; his first son-in-law, Greg Oxner; and his precious in-laws whom he loved so much, Roy Raymond “Duly” Koen, Jr., and Vernie Clark Shields Koen.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Shields Hornbeck, his favorite daughter, Terri Hornbeck Oxner (Chris) Sharp of Murfreesboro, his favorite son, Steven Hornbeck (Cathy) of White Hall; his grandchildren, Holly Oxner (Paul) Hurn, Tanner Oxner, Christopher (Callie Anna) Oxner, McKenzi Oxner (Hayden) Boyd, Noah Hornbeck, Kayli Oxner Roberts, Abigail Hornbeck (Austin) Shores, and bonus grandchildren, Kara Sharp (Jonathan) Turner, Chloe Sharp (Dylan) Perdue; and nine great-grandchildren, Tilden Turner, Josiah Hurn, Lynnlee Hurn, Finley Perdue, Reuben Hurn, Reid Roberts, Sophia Oxner, Emerson Boyd, and Ian Roberts. He loved each one and his greatest desire was that they all would love and serve the Lord all their days. Family and friends alike will miss his laughter, his jokes, and the way he loved to tease his wife with the things that would earn a “look” from her and a laugh from the kids and grandkids.
The family would like to thank Patrick Litster, PA-C, with the medical clinic in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, for his continued care for Dwayne; the administrators, nurses, aides, and therapists at The Blossoms at Dierks, Arkansas for their loving care as he rehabbed there; and we would also thank Dr. Johnson, Dr. Pumphrey, and all the precious nurses at Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Arkansas, for their loving care in multiple stays, but especially as they also ministered to our whole family during his last days and hours. You will never know how much it meant to us.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24 at First Christian Church in DeWitt with funeral services beginning at 11:00. Burial will follow in Cedarcrest Memorial Gardens by Essex Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to Christ on Campus (UofA), PO Box 1678, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72702, or to We-Go Mission Coalition, 1604 Somerset Way, Van Buren, Arkansas 72956. Both were dear to Dwayne’s heart. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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