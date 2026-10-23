Ricebirds Power Over Billies
Receiving the game ball Kaleb Hayes & Senior Cheerleaders Bethany Woodell, Addison Zella, Jesse Ables, Bella Kate Jessup, Hali Watkins,, Ali Ayers, and Heaven Amos
At the start of the evening Friday night, the game ball was delivered by Air Evac in a helicopter. That got the whole stadium fired up for the showdown with the Monticello Billies. Cain Price was also back on the field as quarterback, which was a good thing for the team. The Birds received the ball and right away Price hands off to Tayquan Hall who takes the ball to the 14 yard line. The Billies defense digs in and the Birds settle for a Parker Ellis field goal. 3-0 Birds.
The Billies march right down the field and get a field goal, tying the score at 3 each. As the second quarter begins, the first play Price hits Ky’marion Wiley for a touchdown, Parker Ellis’ PAT is good. Ricebirds 10-3
The Ricebird Defense holds the Billies to a three and out. Keaton Byers returns the punt 29 yards to the `10 yard line. Price connects with Jay Griffin for another Ricebird touchdown. Ellis’ PAT is good and the Ricebirds extend their lead to 17-3, with 6:09 left in the half.
The Billies drive down and Keaton Byers intercepts the ball on a Billies 4th and 5 in the end zone. The first half ends.
After halftime, the Birds kick off to the Billies. A hold backs the Billies up and they go for it on 4th and one yard. Ricebird Defense drops the Billie receiver for a big loss. Antwon Berry was right there to take him down. The Ricebirds take over on downs at the Billies 44 yard line. Price to Tayquan Hall, who takes it to the house after breaking multiple tackles. PAT is good. 24-3
The Billies get the ball back but Antwon Berry and LaDadrian Smith sack the quarterback on the Billies 37 yard line. Birds drive to the 13 yard line and Price hits Jordan Minor for a touchdown, PAT is good. 31-3
Once again the Ricebirds Defense shuts down the Billies, with 2:04 left in the 3rd quarter, it is 3rd and 6 for the Billies. Ricebirds force a fumble and Kiptyn Carey recovers. Cordero Berry is injured on the play. A holding penalty against the Birds backs them up to the 48 yard line. Tayquan Hall gets the ball and gets 17 yards on the play. Price connects with Jay Griffin as the 3rd quarter ends. A tip on the ball and the Billies intercept the ball and take over on the 20 yard line. The Ricebirds stop the Billies drive. The punt is against the wind and the Birds take over at their own 45 yard line. Price connects with Ky’marion Wiley to the 23 yard line with 8:24 left in the 4th quarter. Price connects to Jordan Minor for his 2nd touchdown of the night. Ellis’ PAT is good and the Ricebirds extend their lead to 38-3 which kicks in the mercy rule.
Billies drive to the 17 yard line where Kealon Owens stops their running back. With less than two minutes left to play the Billies are on the 13 yard line and the receiver fumbles the ball and the Ricebirds have a touchback to the 20 yard line. Braxton Kirkdoffer comes in and snaps the ball one last time. Ricebirds win!
Go Birds!!
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