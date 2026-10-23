Dragons Tame Wildcats With 26-14 Win
The Dragons traveled to Watson Chapel to take on the Wildcats during their fourth conference game of the season.
The first quarter of the game would be a continuous battle up and down the field as neither would be able to enter the end zone for scores. Ending the first quarter, Dragons 0, Wildcats 0.
During the second quarter, the Dragons would dominate the scoreboard with three appearances in the end zone. The first would be a touchdown by #5 Marshaun Bowers but the two-point conversion would fail. The second touchdown would be by #9 Kaiden Golden and the two-point conversion would fail. The third touchdown would be by #7 Xa Cox and the two-point conversion would fail. The scores heading into the halftime break would be Dragons 18, Wildcats 0.
Returning from the break, the Wildcats would make their first appearance on the scoreboard with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Dragons would not add any points during the quarter and the scores would be Dragons 18, Wildcats 8.
The battle would be on during the fourth quarter as the two teams would each add to their scores. The Dragons would connect with #5 Bowers for their fourth touchdown and the two-point conversion would be run in by #9 Golden. The Wildcats would complete their second touchdown but the two-point conversion would fail. The final scores would be Dragons 26, Wildcats 14.
Stats shared by Head Coach Hathcock:
Rodney Ross - 28/45 62% 240 yards 2TDs 2Int
Bowers 10/62 2TDs rec
Frye 7/112 rec
Cox 3/34 rec
Golden 15/70 rushing 1TD 1 conv
Rodney Ross - 28/45 62% 240 yards 2TDs 2Int
Bowers 10/62 2TDs rec
Frye 7/112 rec
Cox 3/34 rec
Golden 15/70 rushing 1TD 1 conv
The Dragons will be at home on Friday, October 23rd for the Homecoming Game against the Crossett Eagles.
Pep Rally at 9:00am. Coronation at 1:30pm. Field ceremony at 6:30pm. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
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