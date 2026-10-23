Q & A with Candidate Eddie Roberson
Editor’s Note: In the effort to be fair to both County Judge candidates, I submitted the same questions to both, so that voters could compare their answers.
1. What makes you the best choice to serve as our next County Judge?
I’ve lived in this county my whole life, farmed for over 40 years, and served eight years on the Quorum Court. I know this county and the people who live here. I believe in being honest, treating everyone fairly, and doing what’s right for the people. I’m a hands-on person who believes in getting out there and seeing what needs to be done instead of just talking about it. I want to keep our roads in good shape, make sure taxpayer money is spent wisely, and be available to anyone who needs to talk. My door will always be open, and I’ll do my best to treat everyone the same.
2. What experience do you have that will help you manage the day-to-day operations of county government?
Serving eight years on the Quorum Court has given me a good understanding of county government and how important it is to work together to get things done. Farming for over 40 years has taught me how to work hard, manage equipment, stay within a budget, and solve problems when they come up. I also have hands-on experience hauling dirt and gravel, cleaning ditches, and building and maintaining roads. I know what it takes to get the work done because I’ve done it myself. I believe in being involved, listening to the people who do the work, and making sure county government runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible.
3. How will you make sure the county budget is managed responsibly?
I believe every dollar of taxpayer money should be spent wisely. People work hard for their money, and we have a responsibility to make sure it’s not wasted. I will focus on the county’s needs, especially roads, equipment, and other essential services. I believe in planning ahead, comparing costs, and taking care of what we have so we aren't spending more than we need to down the road. I'll work with the Quorum Court to make sound decisions and keep spending as transparent as possible. My goal is simple: get the most out of every dollar without putting an unnecessary burden on taxpayers.
4. How will you lead county employees and choose department heads?
I believe in treating people fairly, being honest with them, and expecting everyone to do their part. County employees do important work, and they deserve a leader who listens to them, respects them, and gives them the support they need to do their jobs. When choosing department heads, I will look for people who are qualified, dependable, hardworking, and willing to serve the public. I don't believe in playing favorites. I believe in hiring the right people, setting clear expectations, and holding everyone accountable. I'm also willing to get out there and see the work firsthand because I believe a good leader should understand what their employees are dealing with.
5. How will you build a good working relationship with the Justices of the Peace?
Having served eight years on the Quorum Court, I understand how important it is for the County Judge and Justices of the Peace to work together. We may not always agree, and that's okay. What matters is that we listen to each other, respect different opinions, and do what's best for the county. I will keep the Justices informed, listen to their concerns, and work with them to address the needs of their districts. I believe in open communication and working through problems instead of letting disagreements get in the way. We're all here to serve the people, and that's what we need to keep our focus on.
6. How will you handle our county's road and infrastructure needs as demands change?
Keeping our county roads in good shape will be one of my top priorities. With over 40 years of farming and hands-on experience hauling dirt and gravel, cleaning ditches, and maintaining roads, I understand how important good roads and proper drainage are to our families, farmers, and businesses. Heavy truck traffic and other developments can put extra wear and tear on our roads, so we need to plan ahead and keep an eye on those impacts. I'll work with road crews and others involved to identify problems, take care of repairs, and make sure those responsible for road damage are held accountable when the law allows. We need to take care of what we have, prepare for what's ahead, and make sure our roads are safe and dependable for everyone.
7. How will you pursue grants and outside funding without putting more pressure on local taxpayers?
I believe we should take advantage of state and federal grants whenever they make sense for our county. There are opportunities to help pay for roads, bridges, drainage, equipment, and emergency services, and we should do our best to bring that money back home. I'll work with the appropriate agencies and people who know the process to find grants we qualify for and get applications submitted. At the same time, we need to be careful and understand the requirements and any future costs before accepting the money. A grant isn't much help if it creates expenses we can't afford later. My goal is to find ways to improve our county while keeping local taxpayers in mind.
8. How will you make sure our county is prepared for emergencies and severe weather?
We've all seen how quickly severe weather can create problems for our county. I've spent time helping clear roads, driveways, and parking lots during winter storms, and I know how important it is to be ready and respond quickly. I'll work with emergency management, law enforcement, fire departments, road crews, and other local agencies to make sure we're communicating and working together. We need to keep equipment ready, have plans in place, and know where help may be needed most. When bad weather hits, people need to know their county government is working to help. I'll do my best to make sure we're prepared, respond as quickly as possible, and put the safety of our citizens first.
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