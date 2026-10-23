GPQS Meets
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall, Stuttgart with 5 members present. Shelley opened the meeting with the "Thought for the Day....A quilter's sum of creativity is equal to or greater than the mess left behind in their sewing room." The September minutes and treasurer's report were given. October Happy Birthday greetings were extended to Eunice, Happy Birthday, Eunice.
Old Business:
Shelley, Daphne and Kay gave a report on the quilt show at the Pine Bluff Nature Center....They said there were many lovely quilts and exhibits. They also got the name of someone who repairs all brands of sewing machines. They also enjoyed their lunch at Sam's Fish and Chips.
Daphne showed several of the walker totes that she made.
New Business:
The field trip to Marshall's at Batesville has been set for November 4. Please meet at the church at 9:00 to carpool to Batesville. Call Shelley if you plan to attend.
The November meeting on 11/11 will be a Sit 'n Sew
The December meeting will be our Christmas party potluck; we will meet at the regular time of 10:00 for a short meeting; bring 5 small things for the L/R game.
Show and Share:
Daphne showed her grandson's quilt in progress....She used a transfer method to put her photos on cloth squares. Everyone was very interested to hear how she did this. It's a very involved process with washing and pressing to set the colors.
Maeola had a baby quilt and a bib and burp pad and also a Santa quilt in progress.
Marsha showed a baby afghan she is making for a friend's grandbaby.
The November 11 meeting will be a Sit 'n Sew, bring your project and a sack lunch and join us.
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