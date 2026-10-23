Historical Society Enjoys Presentation on Plum Bayou Mounds
The Grand Prairie Historical Society held their autumn quarterly meeting Thursday, October 15 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Director Elizabeth Hoskyn gave us a welcome to open the meeting. Society President Glenn Mosenthin introduced the leadership team of officers and directors. The program was given by Lead Interpreter Robin Gabe of Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Ms. Gabe informed the 30 or so attendees of recent new findings from investigations conducted at the mound complex by archeologists. She explained the reasons for the Park’s name change from Toltec to Plum Bayou some years ago. A PowerPoint presentation illustrated some of the artifacts from the site.
The quarterly business meeting was conducted by Pres. Mosenthin, who reminded the group that Arkansas Post National Memorial’s popular “Ghosts of the Past” event was to take place the following Saturday. He announced the dates for the Arkansas Historical Association’s 2027 annual conference, which will be held April 1-3 in Russellville. He noted that GPHS has over 8,000 Facebook followers as well as an email list of 350 recipients who receive the News from the Prairie newsletter and meeting and event notices. Renewal of the director terms of Claudia Ahrens and Gay Rusk were passed by a unanimous vote. Meeting venues for 2027 were announced. They are: Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie, January 21; Gillett Methodist Church, April 15; First Christian Church, DeWitt, July 15; and Arts Center of the Grand Prairie, October 21. Program topics will be announced prior to meetings.
Mosenthin and Raeann Braithwaite reported on the necessary changes being made to signage at Scull Cemetery near Arkansas Post, which corrects information later found to be erroneous. Director Ahrens gave an update on the project to place a Statue of Justice display in the DeWitt Courthouse to commemorate the actual statue which once topped the old 1892-1933 building and was later displayed at Arkansas Post Lake. She also reported on the restoration of a valuable historical scrapbook at the St. Charles Museum, using grant funds received by GPHS from the Nathan Cummings Foundation in New York and sponsored by Society and Foundation member Nealon DeVore. Ahrens also informed the group of the new David and Jimmie Jo Leech Rotary pocket park at Second and Main in Stuttgart. Signage was written by Mosenthin, and a QR code will be displayed directing users to an online article on area railroad history authored by the late James Bennett, who served GPHS in many capacities.
A new $150 Sustaining Membership level was announced, to complement the Society’s current $25, $50, and $100 levels. Grand Prairie Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of this region’s heritage. Interested citizens are encouraged to join the Society’s efforts by sending dues to Treasurer Raeann Braithwaite, P.O. Box 15, Almyra, AR 72003. Payment may also be made via the organization’s website at www.GrandPrairieHistory.org.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!