First Electric Hold Pole Rescue Training

October 23, 2026
by Dawn Teer

Once a year, the First Electric line men climb up an electric pole and “rescue” a 200 pound mannequin in what they call Pole Rescue Training. The linemen must scale the pole, and rescue the mannequin in under four minutes. Both linemen pictured successfully saved their mannequin.





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