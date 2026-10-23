Extension Service Sponsors Brucellosis Clinic for Heifer Calves
The UofA System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service in Arkansas County will be conducting the Fall On-Farm Brucellosis Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, October 29. Heifer calves 4-12 months of age that have not been previously vaccinated are the targeted group. If you have calves meeting these criteria and would like to have them vaccinated, please contact the Extension Office at 870-659-2058 or 870-830-1624 by October 26 to enroll. We will need the directions for reaching your farm as well as a phone number that can be used to contact you in the event of schedule changes on that day. You may also indicate if you have a preferred time frame (such as morning or afternoon). The vaccinator will do his best to accommodate you, although he will have to follow a general geographic order. A schedule indicating the time you can expect the vaccinator to be at your farm will be provided prior to that day.
This clinic is sponsored by the Arkansas County Extension Service in cooperation with the Arkansas Livestock & Poultry Commission. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Arkansas County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
Arkansas is currently designated as a Brucellosis-free state, and with your help and cooperation in the proper management of your calves this status can be maintained. For additional information, contact the Arkansas County Extension Service.
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