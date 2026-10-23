Arts Festival Art Walk

October 23, 2026
by Dawn Teer

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie kicked off the art festival with an art walk in the Rotary Centennial Park in downtown Stuttgart a couple weekends ago. About ten vendors/artists were there with their wares for people to look and possibly purchase.
The Arts Center is currently holding the festival and Exhibit Dates go through November 6 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. There will be an Artist’s reception on November 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. at 108 West 12th Street. ART Pick-Up will be November 8 at 3 p.m. For more information call 870.659.2873 or ArtsCenteroftheGrandPrairie@gmail.com





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