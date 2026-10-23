Arts Festival Art Walk
The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie kicked off the art festival with an art walk in the Rotary Centennial Park in downtown Stuttgart a couple weekends ago. About ten vendors/artists were there with their wares for people to look and possibly purchase.
The Arts Center is currently holding the festival and Exhibit Dates go through November 6 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. There will be an Artist’s reception on November 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. at 108 West 12th Street. ART Pick-Up will be November 8 at 3 p.m. For more information call 870.659.2873 or ArtsCenteroftheGrandPrairie@gmail.com.
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