Arkansas Graveler Visits Arkansas County
The Arkansas Graveler rode into Stuttgart about 3 p.m. on October 9. Before sundown, approximately 200 riders had shown up, set up camp and were welcomed to Open Season for food and fun. There was even a duck calling clinic and contest.
The riders had ridden on 87 miles of gravel roads from Helena to Stuttgart but were in great spirits when they came through the finish line at the Open Season parking lot. Arkansas Parks and Tourism had a booth at the end of the ride and there were lots of smiles to be found.
On Saturday morning, the riders woke up and headed south on the last leg of the ride which ended at Arkansas City.
You can find more information about the Arkansas Graveler on their website. arkansasgraveler.com.
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