Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program Hosts Health & Job Fair in Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Ark. — The Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program (ARCO YGD) hosted its Health & Job Fair on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the ARCO Enrichment Center in Stuttgart, Arkansas. The event welcomed individuals from the local community and surrounding areas for an opportunity to connect with agencies, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and community organizations offering valuable resources and services.
ARCO YGD recognizes that access to information and community resources plays an important role in helping individuals and families make informed decisions about their health, education, and future employment. Events such as the Health & Job Fair help strengthen connections between community members and organizations committed to serving the needs of Arkansas County and its surrounding communities.
Special thanks to the participating agencies and businesses for their time, support, and commitment to community outreach: Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Baptist Health–Stuttgart, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA), Easterseals, Stuttgart Fire Department, Mid-Delta, Community Empowerment Council, Southern Paramedic, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections–Tucker Unit.
Their participation helped make the event possible and demonstrated the importance of collaboration among healthcare providers, educational institutions, public service agencies, and community organizations.
The Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program remains committed to empowering youth and families through education, prevention, intervention, mentorship, and community engagement. Through partnerships and outreach initiatives, ARCO YGD continues to work toward creating opportunities that promote healthier families, stronger communities, and brighter futures.
For more information about the Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program and its services, contact the ARCO Enrichment Center in Stuttgart, Arkansas, or visit arkansascountyenrichmentcenter.com.
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