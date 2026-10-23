Grand Prairie Center announces return of Arkansas Symphony in December
Stuttgart, Ark-October 15, 2026 The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, in its 61st season, will be performing “Home for the Holidays” in Riceland Auditorium under the direction of Matthew Pavon on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. This orchestra is revered as one of Arkansas’ most dynamic orchestral groups. This festive show features traditional and pop Christmas songs that are sure to get you and your whole family into the holiday spirit. Support for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is provided by the Jimmie Jo and David Leech Endowment Fund established in December 2022, and the Arkansas Arts Council. Tickets are on sale October 15th for $45.00 assigned seating (Rows A-V) by calling 870-673-4201, Ext. 1895 or visit www.pccua.edu/GPC and click on the “buy tickets” button. Student tickets are $5.00.
The Grand Prairie Center is owned and operated by the Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas-Stuttgart located at 2709 Highway 165 South.
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