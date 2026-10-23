DHNH Hosts Pep Rally For DeWitt High School Dragons
Mother Nature may have changed the location, but She did not chill or blow away the Dragon Spirit that came alive during the pep rally that was hosted by the DeWitt Hospital and Nursing Home (DHNH) residents and staff on Friday, October 16th before the Dragons traveled to their football game in Watson Chapel.
A large group of DHNH residents and staff filled the front lobby holding spirit signs and cheering on the Dragon visitors, while others cheered from their doorways as the band marched and played, the majorette twirled, the color guard presented their blue & gold colors, the cheerleaders lifted their voices, and the football players handed out football necklaces to the residents as they traveled through the halls.
At the end of their journey through the hallway, the DHNH staff treated the Dragons with snacks of popcorn and cookies, and refreshing drinks. The Dragon Cheer team returned to the front lobby to perform some cheers and take photos with the residents.
The pep rally was a rousing success as the residents enjoyed the visit by the DeWitt High School students which might have led to the victorious football game as the Dragons beat the Watson Chapel Wildcats with a score of 26-14. Go Dragons!!
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