Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a Reminder that Early Detection Saves Lives - BreastCare Program Available to Women Across the State
Little Rock, Ark. – As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reminds Arkansans that early detection saves lives and encourages women ages 40-74 to get a mammogram every two years. Through the ADH’s BreastCare program, eligible women can receive mammograms and cervical cancer screenings at no cost. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Arkansas and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths for women in Arkansas and across the United States.
“Early detection can save lives, and cost should never stand in the way of getting the care you need,” Bala Simon, MD, DrPH, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Chronic Disease Director at the ADH, said. “We encourage women to make their health a priority, and for everyone to remind the women in their lives to make their health a priority and get screened when recommended. A simple conversation with someone you love could make a life-saving difference.”
One in eight women will develop breast cancer. Each year in Arkansas, more than 2,720 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and nearly 400 women die from it. While the breast and cervical cancer screening rates among women in Arkansas have improved over the years, the state currently ranks 37th lowest for mammography and 40th lowest for Pap tests.
Cancers diagnosed at late stages (III or IV) are generally associated with higher treatment costs and lower survival rates. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women ages 40-74 years receive a screening mammogram every two years. “Early detection of cancer when it’s most treatable increases the likelihood of survival,” Dr. Simon said.
BreastCare was established by The Breast Cancer Act of 1997. This program provides eligible women ages 40-64 with free breast cancer screenings and women ages 21-64 with free cervical cancer screenings. Since its inception, BreastCare has helped more than 170,300 women receive breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services. The program also provides communities with educational information about the importance of regular breast exams and the risks associated with breast cancer.
For more information about BreastCare, call 1-833-693-2942 or visit healthy.arkansas.gov to see if you are eligible and find a provider. Women can also visit an Arkansas Health Unit in their county for information about BreastCare and available screening services.
“Early detection can save lives, and cost should never stand in the way of getting the care you need,” Bala Simon, MD, DrPH, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Chronic Disease Director at the ADH, said. “We encourage women to make their health a priority, and for everyone to remind the women in their lives to make their health a priority and get screened when recommended. A simple conversation with someone you love could make a life-saving difference.”
One in eight women will develop breast cancer. Each year in Arkansas, more than 2,720 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and nearly 400 women die from it. While the breast and cervical cancer screening rates among women in Arkansas have improved over the years, the state currently ranks 37th lowest for mammography and 40th lowest for Pap tests.
Cancers diagnosed at late stages (III or IV) are generally associated with higher treatment costs and lower survival rates. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women ages 40-74 years receive a screening mammogram every two years. “Early detection of cancer when it’s most treatable increases the likelihood of survival,” Dr. Simon said.
BreastCare was established by The Breast Cancer Act of 1997. This program provides eligible women ages 40-64 with free breast cancer screenings and women ages 21-64 with free cervical cancer screenings. Since its inception, BreastCare has helped more than 170,300 women receive breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services. The program also provides communities with educational information about the importance of regular breast exams and the risks associated with breast cancer.
For more information about BreastCare, call 1-833-693-2942 or visit healthy.arkansas.gov to see if you are eligible and find a provider. Women can also visit an Arkansas Health Unit in their county for information about BreastCare and available screening services.
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