Pilgrim Reflections - “The Three Most Important Words in the Bible”
If this isn’t true, then everything else is up for grabs:
“God is faithful.”
Yes, these three words—found in I Corinthians 10:13—are definitely the “three most important words in the Bible:” for, if they’re not true, everything else is up for grabs.
Now, for sure there are other three-word descriptions of Him that are important: “God is omnipotent”. . .“God is omniscient”. . .“God is omnipresent”. . .“God is Holy”. . .“God is Perfect”. . .“God is Just,” etc.
But, if He’s not faithful, i.e., if there’s even the slightest hint that there’s any “shadow of turning in Him” (James 1:17)—or that He’s going to be one way today and another way tomorrow—then we’ll always wonder what kind of a mood He’ll be in today.
Yes, soon, we’ll start believing the way the Greeks and Romans did about their gods: who were capricious and often cruel as they ruled over everything from their home on Mt. Olympus. And, the end-result was fear: because they never knew when they’d have a “bad hair day” or zap them with a lightning bolt (or worse).
Thankfully, that’s not the case with the one, true-and-living God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He is “the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). His Promises never fail because He cannot ever lie (Heb. 6:18).
That’s why we can always “take His Promises to the bank,” i.e., build our Faith and Hope upon “Who He is (His Character) and what He has done and will do (His Conduct):” which is the type of Faith that pleases Him (Heb. 11:6).
Look at it this way:
You have a friend who’s “as honest as the day is long.” He is trustworthy. He is reliable. His “word is his bond” and, for him, a “handshake seals the deal.”
Truly, he’s the poster child for one whose character is impeccable: a person of great integrity and unreproachable character. In fact, you’d give him the keys to your car, house, safety-deposit box, box full of signed checks, etc., and never once worry if he’d steal you blind.
Why is that?
Simply because he’s a faithful friend.
That’s why we should place all of our trust in the Lord God—even though we’ve never seen Him and can only go by what the Bible says about Him.
Yes, that’s why it takes Faith—simple, childlike Faith—to trust in God: the Creator and Sustainer of all that is. Even though we can’t see or touch Him, by Faith we say “I know in Whom I have believed and am convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that He is able to keep that which I’ve committed against that Day, i.e., the Day when we finally see Him face-to-Face” (Philippians 1:6).
By doing so, we can experience His “Peace that passes all understanding” and have “Joy unspeakable and full of Glory” (Philippians 1:7; I Peter 1:8). Likewise, we can have “Hope as a sure-and-steadfast Anchor of the soul” (Heb. 6:18-20).
Therefore, “Live by Faith,” not sight. Beware of depending on your feelings, instead of Faith, for they are fickle: and, like a rollercoaster, one minute up and the next minute down.
Yes, the prophet Habakkuk knew this, which is why he wrote “The Just shall live by Faith” (Hab. 2:4): which is the picture of trusting and entrusting. He knew Faith is taking God at His Word and letting it be that spiritual Shield which “quenches the fiery darts or flaming arrows of the Wicked One and wicked ones” (Ephesians 6:16).
So do not fear when your life’s being turned upside down; neither be troubled by the latest headline or doomsday forecasts about the future. Instead, stay focused on Him Who has promised to “never leave you or forsake you:” knowing that He is a tear-catching, sparrow-watching, hair-counting God Who is faithful and loves you more than you can ever know (Psalm 56:8; Matthew 6:26; 10:29-31; John 3:16; Heb. 13:5).
Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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