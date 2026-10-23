Everyday Faith with Mary: Making Arrangements
When seeing “making arrangements” the immediate thought is funeral arrangements. Not in this case. Talking about making flower arrangements. How relaxing it is when creating something from nothing. Beginning with a basket, vase, or any other vessel of convenience. Starting with nothing and having a finished product of beauty. What a satisfying feat! Yet, looking at the arrangement, improvements can always be made. Taking a flower out or adding bling. Where do you find a stopping point? Continuing the process is not practical. At some point, the changes must come to an end.
Aren’t we thankful that God arranged to send Jesus to cover our sins. Can only imagine the joy God feels when a soul is saved, having a sinner come to know Jesus to spend eternity in Heaven. But, unlike the arrangement, God is never finished with us. He wants us to grow, change, and mature in the Christian life to become more Christ like. Yes, freedom of choice is still with us. When we make mistakes, God is there to forgive when we ask. Just like the arrangement, taking out the bad and inserting something more pleasing to Him. The process of growth in the Christian life should not end. There is joy in knowing God is with us every step, guiding us in changing and growing. Rearranging us, so to speak, always wanting beauty in our souls.
Romans 12:2
“Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
2 Corinthians 5:17
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
Philippians 1:6
“Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
What assurance in these verses of God’s love and continuous arrangement improvements. This love continues through eternity. When it comes to life, there are only two things that matter: the beauty of living a Christian life and spending eternity in Heaven or the ugliness and torture of living an unsaved life and spending eternity in hell. Your arrangement is your choice: Heaven or hell. Won’t you accept Jesus as your Savior to spend eternity in beautiful Heaven with the Father? Amen God Bless
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
Aren’t we thankful that God arranged to send Jesus to cover our sins. Can only imagine the joy God feels when a soul is saved, having a sinner come to know Jesus to spend eternity in Heaven. But, unlike the arrangement, God is never finished with us. He wants us to grow, change, and mature in the Christian life to become more Christ like. Yes, freedom of choice is still with us. When we make mistakes, God is there to forgive when we ask. Just like the arrangement, taking out the bad and inserting something more pleasing to Him. The process of growth in the Christian life should not end. There is joy in knowing God is with us every step, guiding us in changing and growing. Rearranging us, so to speak, always wanting beauty in our souls.
Romans 12:2
“Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
2 Corinthians 5:17
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
Philippians 1:6
“Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
What assurance in these verses of God’s love and continuous arrangement improvements. This love continues through eternity. When it comes to life, there are only two things that matter: the beauty of living a Christian life and spending eternity in Heaven or the ugliness and torture of living an unsaved life and spending eternity in hell. Your arrangement is your choice: Heaven or hell. Won’t you accept Jesus as your Savior to spend eternity in beautiful Heaven with the Father? Amen God Bless
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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