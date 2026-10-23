Layers
Self confidence is hard to come by,
It's easy to look into a mirror and what what you see,
Even when others disagree—
But beauty is found not only on the face,
It's found in the contents of one's heart,
Deep inside one's soul.
The human personality is a pot of gold,
It shows you more then eyes can see,
Energy can tell you a lot about a person—
It's important we recognize beauty is found in actions.
A person's laughter,
Or how their eyes make your heart beat faster,
How their talents fascinate you,
Or how their passions interest you.
Being human means you have depth,
A depth a face itself simply cannot capture—
We are more than what we look like,
Just like stars aren't the only thing in the sky.
The stars aren't the only interesting thing in the sky,
Just like the sky,
A persons face isn't the only thing that's fascinating.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!