Dawn’s Delights
As we approach the election and early voting has started, I have to encourage you to do your due diligence on the candidates. Last Thursday, a candidate forum was held at the Grand Prairie Center and shown on the Stuttgart Chamber’s YouTube page live. I am pretty sure the forum is still on there and you owe it to yourself to watch it. Then fact check what the candidates said. If they said they support paying taxes on time, see if they pay their taxes on time. That information is public and can be found at actdatascout.com. You might be surprised to find that one of the candidates who said it was very important to pay taxes on time, has multiple delinquent accounts. Or you may find that they pay them late every year. The most important thing about paying taxes on time is the fact that if taxes are not paid on time, then essential services may not have any funds.
Everyone knows (or should) that political candidates will say whatever they need to so that they can get the votes. You know the whole saying, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see?” That is totally accurate when it comes to politics.
I have to say I was very disappointed at the forum when on several questions, they were worded to say give a specific thing you will do to correct xyz and yet sometimes the candidate answering did not give a specific answer but instead gave an answer that really didn’t even apply to the question. If a candidate can not or will not give a specific answer, that makes me wonder if they even actually have an answer, do they even know what they will do or are they just saying what they think the voters want to hear?
If we live in a fantasy world where all candidates say what we want to hear but can’t tell us how they will solve the problem, what on earth makes you think they have the slightest idea how to fix it?
I have covered many different cities council meetings over the last 12 years, and really they are all the same. Some people don’t realize that the Mayor is really not the one who holds the power, it is the council members. If you have an issue in your ward, call your council member. If you don’t know who it is, look at your voter card and find out what ward you are in and call city hall and ask them who is your person. Don’t take everything you hear as gospel. Find out the facts and then go vote.
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