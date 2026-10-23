Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have a hard time saying no. I agree to things I really do not have the time or energy to do, then I get frustrated with myself and sometimes with the person who asked. How do I say no without feeling guilty?
Answer: Sometimes we say yes because we are afraid a no will disappoint someone.
Then we carry the weight of a commitment we never had peace about making.
Here is something I want you to remember. Every request is not an assignment.
Give Yourself Time: You do not have to answer immediately. Say, “Let me check and get back with you.”
Check Your Capacity: Before saying yes, ask yourself, “Do I really have the time, energy, and resources for this?”
Say No Without a Speech: A kind, simple “I am not able to do that this time” is enough. You do not owe a long explanation.
Do Not Rescue the No: Sometimes we say no and then immediately start offering alternatives because we feel guilty. Let your answer stand.
The people who truly value you may be disappointed sometimes, but healthy relationships can survive a no.
And remember, saying no to something may be exactly how you protect the yes God has already placed in your hands.
Transformation Thought: A boundary is not a rejection of someone else. Sometimes it is simply an honest recognition of your own limits.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
Answer: Sometimes we say yes because we are afraid a no will disappoint someone.
Then we carry the weight of a commitment we never had peace about making.
Here is something I want you to remember. Every request is not an assignment.
Give Yourself Time: You do not have to answer immediately. Say, “Let me check and get back with you.”
Check Your Capacity: Before saying yes, ask yourself, “Do I really have the time, energy, and resources for this?”
Say No Without a Speech: A kind, simple “I am not able to do that this time” is enough. You do not owe a long explanation.
Do Not Rescue the No: Sometimes we say no and then immediately start offering alternatives because we feel guilty. Let your answer stand.
The people who truly value you may be disappointed sometimes, but healthy relationships can survive a no.
And remember, saying no to something may be exactly how you protect the yes God has already placed in your hands.
Transformation Thought: A boundary is not a rejection of someone else. Sometimes it is simply an honest recognition of your own limits.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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