Calendar of Events
October 15
4:30-6:30 p.m., 4-H Hamburger Supper Arkansas County Fairgrounds
4:30 p.m. Candidate Forum, Grand Prairie Center
October 17
Happy Birthday Holden Hildebrand!
October 18
4:00 -6:00 p.m. The Bridge Church Fall Fest 1902 Main, Bounce Houses, Cake Walk, Games, Photo booth Admission is free,
October 19
Happy Birthday Chance Hildebrand!
9:30 a.m. Community Project Workshop @ GPC.
12:00 p.m. Bookmarks Book Club it’s free and nothing is required, someone different gives a book report every week, not required, they all read the same selected book each month, call the library at 870-673-1966 and talk to Estella and sign up.
5:30 p.m. Town Hall with candidates and questions., DeWitt Community Center. All are welcome. All candidates, regardless of party, are welcome to participate
October 20
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart City Council
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart School Board meets
October 22
4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Lions/Kiwanis Shrimp Boil, Grand Prairie Center, tickets $20, Drive-thru only
*If you have an event coming up, email dawn@era-enterprise.com or call 870-267-8274. Deadline is the Friday before paper publishes the next Thursday
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!