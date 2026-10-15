University of Central Arkansas, Defense Logistics Agency establish career pathway for students, graduates Partnership connects students with federal career opportunities
From left: Md Jobair Faruk, assistant professor, UCA Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Vamsi Paruchuri, professor, UCA Department of Computer Science and Engineering; UCA President Houston Davis; Dr. H.L. Barner, director of CIO Strategic Collegiate Partnerships and Academics, Defense Logistics Agency; Stephen Addison, dean of the UCA College of Science and Engineering; and Ditu Kasuyi, chief, Acquisition Workforce Development Office, DLA Energy, were among the representatives at the MOU signing between UCA and the Defense Logistics Agency to create career pathways for students and graduates.
CONWAY, Ark. (UCA) — The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) have entered into a new agreement to expand career opportunities for students and recent graduates while strengthening the pipeline of qualified applicants for positions with DLA.
As the nation’s logistics combat support agency, DLA manages the end-to-end global defense supply chain — from raw materials to end-user disposition — for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, other federal, state and local agencies, and partner and allied nations. DLA has a staff of about 25,000 employees divided into multiple supply chains that contract for material and services across the military classes of supply.
“Partnerships like this help our students see the many ways they can apply their education and connect what they’re learning in the classroom to careers beyond graduation,” UCA President Dr. Houston Davis said. “We’re pleased to work with the Defense Logistics Agency to introduce our students to these opportunities and help connect talented graduates with meaningful careers in public service.”
Through this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), UCA and DLA will work together to increase awareness of DLA career opportunities, connect qualified students and graduates with DLA hiring programs and share information about employment opportunities, recruitment events and application procedures. The agreement provides a framework for UCA and DLA to foster opportunities including internships, fellowships, temporary assignments, academic programs and permanent federal employment.
The partnership connects UCA students with the DLA Chief Information Officer’s (CIO) efforts to prepare for the future of work by expanding business capabilities and embracing automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies. DLA’s Campaign of Learning and DLA Career Readiness Program provide pathways for attracting talented students and preparing them for careers with the agency.
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